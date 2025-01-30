Brandon Boston Jr. slams it home

Nate Tice and Charles McDonald check in with their fifth mock draft of this cycle, and it's good to be Bryce Young, Dak Prescott and C.J. Stroud.
It's tough for the Yankees when the big, bad Dodgers are outspending them.
More than a dozen people were killed after police said a man drove a truck through a crowd on Bourbon Street on New Year's Day.
Check out our draft rankings at the starting pitcher position for 2025 fantasy baseball.
Olsen has two more years left on his deal with Fox.
Kellen Moore has emerged as a favorite for the Saints job, according to a report.
The Miami Heat aren't the only team worth keeping an eye on as we approach the deadline.
Sometimes a tennis player can be too good for a tournament.
Parsons and the Cowboys are preparing to learn their third defensive system in three seasons, which could further the importance of contract clarity on the unit. Will the Cowboys extend Parsons sooner?
Scottie Scheffler is making his season debut this week at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Xavier Worthy is among the players who have greatly enhanced their 2025 fantasy stock during this season's playoffs.
Garrett has two years remaining on a five-year, $120 million extension he signed in 2020.
Viewers stayed glued through the end of the Chiefs' 32-29 victory.
Amen Thompson and the Rockets have been on a heater since Thompson moved into the starting lineup.
Engaged players, impressive shots and a tense overtime match combined for a fun evening of indoor golf.
On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI's Pat Forde react to the news of Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles leaving for the same position at Penn State. They discuss the implications for James Franklin and what to expect from the Nittany Lions in 2025.
Check out our fantasy baseball draft rankings for the outfielder position.
Defending Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner topped Alexander Zverev in straight sets, 6-3, 7-6, 5-3 in the 2025 Australian Open final, cementing his third career Grand Slam title.
In today's edition: Chiefs vs. Eagles (The Rematch), WNBA and NHL blockbusters, Sinner and Keys crowned champs, the "Quad God" completes the three-peat, Vandy's victories are getting expensive, Baker's Dozen, and more.
The Super Bowl LIX matchup is officially set: the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans on Sunday, February 9.