Brandon Boston Jr. sinks it from downtown
Porzingis has been out for the past five months after undergoing foot surgery.
Brandon Graham's "farewell tour" has now been cut short.
Philadelphia cruised to a win in Los Angeles, but lost some key defensive pieces.
The F1 grid will contain 11 teams in two years.
There are 77 teams that already have six or more wins. There are 82 bowl spots available.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don delivers his game-by-game recap notes for Week 12.
Let this be the standard that ends all talk about Kyle Shanahan being able to make it work with any QB in his scheme. It’s a fallacy that has been proven before, but also conveniently forgotten.
Williams is the latest of several injuries the Hornets have dealt with on their frontline this season.
The Hoosiers fell five spots after the 38-15 loss.
The Packers looked the part of a playoff team in a comfortable win over the 49ers
The Rebels' ineffectiveness in the red zone and inability to convert on fourth downs were their undoing.
Let's take a deeper dive to see if teams are salvaging some value from their underwhelming offseason signings.
The Red Sox are in the mix for Juan Soto and could also upgrade their starting rotation this winter.
The Celtics held off a second-half rally to show the Cavaliers who's the boss in the Eastern Conference.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri examines the biggest risers and fallers ahead of the playoffs.
Shohei Ohtani helped lead the Dodgers to a World Series title in his first season with the team.
In his first season as a Dodger, Ohtani surpassed even the highest expectations on his way to his first World Series title and third MVP award.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 12 defense rankings.
This is Chris Sale's first Cy Young award.
McLaren leads Ferrari by 36 points with three races to go. Red Bull is third and 49 points back of McLaren.