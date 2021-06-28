Brandon Belt's RBI bunt single

The Canadian Press

LONDON (AP) — Matteo Pessina’s goal-scoring celebration — diving face-first on the turf with his arms nearly flat by his side — has become quite a sensation back home in Italy. Rightfully so. The 24-year-old midfielder, who only joined his national team for the European Championship after another player was injured, scored what turned out to be the winning goal in extra time against Austria in the round of 16. “It was the most spontaneous thing in the world. It didn’t seem real to me that it had