Brandon Belt's RBI bunt single
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Brandon Belt bunts an infield RBI single to third base, scoring Darin Ruf to extend the Giants' lead to 2-0 in the 1st inning
Brandon Belt bunts an infield RBI single to third base, scoring Darin Ruf to extend the Giants' lead to 2-0 in the 1st inning
Pastrnak's girlfriend, Rebecca Rohlsson, gave birth to Viggo Rohl Pastrnak on June 17 and the child passed away six days later.
Canada has released its final men's basketball roster for this week's Olympic push.
Will the Canadiens complete their Cinderella run or will the Lightning repeat as champs? Here are some predictions as to how the series will play out.
Tsitsipas came close to beating Novak Djokovic in the French Open final two weeks ago, but fell in the first round at Wimbledon.
Deandre Ayton has answered every question for the Suns, while the NBA rulebook has come under scrutiny in the conference finals.
The punishment for failing a foreign substance check is a 10-day suspension.
Naylor suffered the injury after an outfield collision with teammate Ernie Clement while attempting to field a ball.
VICTORIA — Eight NBA players have been named to arguably the most talented Canadian men's basketball team in history for this week's last-chance Olympic qualifying tournament. The Canadians, who tip off Tuesday against Greece, must win the six-country tournament to clinch their first Olympic berth since the 2000 Games in Sydney. Nickeil Alexander-Walker (New Orleans), RJ Barrett (New York), Luguentz Dort (Oklahoma City), Cory Joseph (Detroit), Trey Lyles (San Antonio), Mychal Mulder and Andrew W
BRUSSELS (AP) — The EU's head office warned European Championship organizers on Monday to be extra vigilant when staging the semifinals and final in London amid the rise of the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus. The Euro 2020 tournament is being held around the continent, but the final three matches will all be at Wembley Stadium. “I would like to share my doubt with you about the possibility of organizing the final or the semifinal in Wembley in a stadium — full stadium,” EU Co
Unai Simon couldn't handle a straightforward back pass and it gave Croatia a 1-0 lead.
BetMGM is offering a special promotion for new customers.
It's the Montreal Canadiens visiting the Tampa Bay Lightning for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final. Who will win?
The league's players have made public health a core part of their social justice initiatives this season.
LONDON (AP) — Matteo Pessina’s goal-scoring celebration — diving face-first on the turf with his arms nearly flat by his side — has become quite a sensation back home in Italy. Rightfully so. The 24-year-old midfielder, who only joined his national team for the European Championship after another player was injured, scored what turned out to be the winning goal in extra time against Austria in the round of 16. “It was the most spontaneous thing in the world. It didn’t seem real to me that it had
Even while on a walk, run or headed to an early morning tee time, you need a pair that blocks out rays while also staying put on your face.
Using advanced statistics, Fred Zinkie analyzes the cases of Francisco Lindor, Eugenio Suarez, and Brandon Lowe.
Co-captains Monika Eggens and Emma Wright will lead Canada's 13-player Olympic women's water polo team into Tokyo this summer. It's the first time since 2004 that Canada has qualified a women's water polo team for the Olympic Games. After living through the disappointment of not qualifying for the last three Olympic cycles, playing on the world's biggest stage is a dream come true for the Canadian women. "We are very happy to finally be able to fulfill our Olympic dream and represent Canada in T
After a one-year hiatus, the 2021 NBA draft combine returned and several players helped their draft stock ahead of this year's draft.
LONDON (AP) — When you train on the Sir Bobby Charlton Pitch, it’s hard to escape the burden of past glory. And when Gareth Southgate is your coach, it’s even harder for the England players to escape the anguish that can come from playing Germany at a tournament. It was Southgate’s penalty miss in a shootout against Germany that prevented England from reaching the 1996 European Championship final at the old Wembley Stadium. There had already been the loss to Germany on penalties at the 1990 Worl
There's a new favorite for AL MVP.