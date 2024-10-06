Brandin Podziemski with the great assist!
Brandin Podziemski with the great assist!, 10/05/2024
Brandin Podziemski with the great assist!, 10/05/2024
Brandin Cooks first had a minor knee procedure after their win over the Giants last week, which then became infected after returning to Dallas.
Welcome to the MLB playoffs, Shohei Ohtani.
The 7-0 victory for Cleveland was as commanding and comfortable a win as you’ll see this time of year.
Clayton Kershaw may have pitched his last game in a Dodgers uniform.
The NFL is headed across the pond. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Jets vs. Vikings in London.
The Tigers were overwhelmed by the Aggies.
The Aces outscored the Liberty 21-6 in the third quarter.
Shaw retired in 1969, a year before the NFL-AFL merger.
The Dodgers' superstar will play in his first MLB playoff game on Saturday vs. the Padres.
Breaking down the Clippers' biggest question, best- and worst-case scenarios, and fantasy outlook.
The Jets are coming off a bad loss while Minnesota is the NFL's hottest team. You can stream the first London game of the season on NFL+.
Angel City is being fined $200,000 and losing its president and GM for the rest of the year.
Ryan Williams is a star now for Alabama, but in the new world of college football, the Tide will need to continue to recruit him to keep him in Tuscaloosa.
Clemson is on the upswing and has routed three straight opponents while the start of Florida State's season has been a disaster. Will things get ugly in Tallahassee on Saturday?
Beware of these players with fantasy football bust potential in Week 6!
Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts discusses several players she predicts will make or break your lineups in Week 5.
Breaking down Minnesota's biggest question, best- and worst-case scenarios, and fantasy outlook.
There's at least one college or NFL game every day through Tuesday, Nov. 26. Welcome to football nirvana.
Injuries sabotaged the Braves' plans for 2024, but almost all of their key pieces will be back next year.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman recap all the action from the Wild Card round including the Padres, Tigers and Royals advancing to the divisional round and preview the Mets-Brewers do-or-die Game 3.