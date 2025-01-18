Branden Carlson nails it from behind the arc
Branden Carlson nails it from behind the arc, 01/17/2025
Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart are rewriting the playbook for women's basketball by launching Unrivaled
The NFL will play a number of international games next season, including the Colts hosting in Berlin and three games in London.
Roki Sasaki isn't the only important player in this class. These five prospects could also make a big impact on their future teams.
College football always had a natural endpoint: New Year’s Day. Now, though, the playoff stretches uncomfortably deep into January.
With some Notre Dame and Ohio State players yet to declare, just 70 players have entered the 2025 NFL Draft early so far.
With five days left and 163 ballots publicly available, here's where the voting stands.
The Truck Series team will be making its first Cup Series race attempt.
There are several big factors for Jones in this coaching search — one of which is not letting a coach destined for success get away from him again.
Ewers has been Texas' starter for the past three seasons and his departure with one year of eligibility remaining paves the way for Arch Manning to start in 2025.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski examines some of the down seasons experienced by key vet WRs in 2024.
The top American players just keep on winning.
These five players all had impressive individual fantasy football performances to close out 2024. Andy Behrens examines those breakouts with an eye toward 2025.
Young qualifier Joao Fonesca defeated Andrey Rublev in the biggest upset of Round 1.
Pittsburgh's upside is capped with Wilson, but finding a quarterback to compete with the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen is not a realistic goal. What are the Steelers to do?
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss the possible Baseball Hall of Fame class of 2025 and who might get in, the latest on Roki Sasaki's free agency, another reliever coming off the board, and answer your questions from the BBQ Mailbag.
The Yahoo Fantasy crew takes an early look at how the top of draft boards could play out at each position next season.
Brown didn’t stumble upon this book on his own and he didn’t receive the recommendation from a fellow WR or even QB. Like on Sunday vs. the Packers, credit the Eagles' defense with rising to the occasion.
Broome is a national player of the year candidate for 15–1 Auburn.
All that was left after this season of revival was to showcase it when it mattered most. Instead, they looked worryingly similar to the Chargers of old.
Saban won seven college football national championships, six of them during a legendary run at Alabama.