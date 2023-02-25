'Branch Managers': Pair of Eagles Work Together to Build Nest in West Virginia

Two bald eagles worked together to build a large nest at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services’ National Conservation (USFWS) Training Center in Shepherdstown, West Virginia.

Video posted by the USFWS on Thursday, February 23, which that said was filmed in late January, shows the two birds using their beaks to place a stick in their nest.

The USFWS joked “this bald eagle family needs you to stop scrolling and watch as they perform their branch manager duties.”

USFWS said the nest was first built by an American bald eagle couple in 2003 and has been continuously used and maintained since. Credit: U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service via Storyful