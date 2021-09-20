Will Brady Tkachuk be the most complicated RFA to sign?
Five high profile restricted free agents remain unsigned, leaving Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie to debate which will be the most difficult to broker a contract with.
Auston Matthews isn't really interested in looking back. Unless, that is, the topic's something other than his Maple Leafs.
Wilson called COVID-19 "a serious thing" and encouraged her followers to get vaccinated.
The University of Ottawa says fifth-year engineering student Francis Perron died not long after the Gee-Gees' game against Toronto on Saturday.
The Coyotes organization was "overwhelmed" by the support of its throwback uniforms over the past couple of seasons.
Tyrod Taylor suffered a hamstring injury on Sunday against the Browns, and is now listed as day-to-day ahead of their Thursday night matchup against the Panthers.
The Bucs need secondary help. Is Sherman the answer? And will he face suspension from the NFL?
Everyone is looking to the Packers on Monday Night. I'll be looking to the Lions to contend.
A brutal hit-from-behind that knocked Detroit rookie Jared McIsaac out cold lowlighted a total gongshow of a prospects game between the Wings and Jackets.
Dalton escaped an ACL injury on Sunday, but his status for next week is unclear.
NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly has flaunted the league's impressive vaccination rate, which hopefully help encourage the 10-15 unvaccinated players to follow suit.
The Blue Jays sat seven games back of an AL wild card spot less than a month ago. What an absurd run it's been.
Underdogs continue to shine through two weeks of the NFL season, and the Ravens' upset of the Chiefs cost one BetMGM customer an enormous payday.
Maybe don't pour water on fans. But also maybe don't antagonize players' families for a video share.
From signings to drama, here's everything you missed in the NHL while you were enjoying your summer.
Kyler Murray, with a new nickname and a new sense of purpose, has the Cardinals on the right track.
After a week of Champions League and Premier League drama, England's top flight is back again for more action this weekend. Headlining Matchday 6 is a showdown between two of the top clubs in the country and the small matter of a North London Derby.
From rules to strategy to rankings, here's everything you need to know about fantasy hockey keeper leagues.
It's unclear if Zach Ertz will be able to play with the Eagles next Monday in Dallas.
Simone Biles kicks off a 35-city national tour that, by design, does not involve USA Gymnastics.
Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Pete Thamel, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde discuss Cincinnati’s win over Indiana, and how its matchup with Notre Dame in two weeks could prove to be a deciding factor in the Bearcats’ hope for a spot in the College Football Playoff.