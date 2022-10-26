Brady, Rodgers need more help or it might be over

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers have looked very average through Week 7 of the NFL season and unless the Buccaneers & Packers get their quarterbacks help at the trade deadline, one or both might consider retirement, for real this time.

So now, we have this problem, right? This problem of old man armness. Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers, they're in the same boat. The same boat that they've gotten old faster than we can account for, right?

And when I say faster, you know, older faster than, right? Think about if you're a running back. You can typically know when a running back gets old by, you know, like by the offseason workouts or something like that. You can see wide receivers getting old because they get a little slower, right?

Quarterbacks are so different because they can get old but they can still play well. I think this is a Tom Brady problem, right? Tom Brady is 45-years-old, and he has people thinking that 39 ain't old just because you could play at 45. Nah, 39 is old. 38 is old. Russell Wilson is like 30-- what, he's like 32 or something like that? He's old, right? Oldness isn't subjective like that. Oldness hits all of us. Some of us just deal with a little differently, right?

And I wouldn't say that Tom Brady went out there and did some of the gunslinger things that a guy like Brett Favre did towards the end of his career. But you know, it's just weird when, hey, I'm a quarterback. Week one, two, three, and four, I could be good. I'm not saying this is what happens, I'm just saying how fast old-man-quarterback armness happens.

You can be good week one through four. But week six, you can just look horrific, right? So it made me look a little closer to see what's going on with Tom Brady. Look a little closer to see what's going on with Aaron Rodgers. And I think it's about team building and expectations, right?

But like I said, this is so weird, it happened so fast because Aaron Rodgers was just the MVP last year, right? Like this was just a thing. But if you look at how these teams are constructed-- let's just go with the Packers right now, right?

The Packers rolled the dice and gambled on the idea that Aaron Rodgers is so talented that he's going to be the one to elevate everybody else. You know I mean? And they've been that good. Aaron Rodgers has been that guy. Tom has been that guy. Even back in the Peyton Manning era, they'll take dudes like Wes Welker, right? And shouts out to Wes Welker, but he's not like a Calvin Johnson type guy, right? He's a solid route running, "he catch the ball" dude. But they elevate dudes like that.

I don't think that Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers are dudes to where they can elevate regular dudes like that anymore, right? And I think their offense-- both of them. Both offenses are built to account for the idea that these quarterbacks can take us over and right-- and raise talent that's around us, right?

Think about why the Jets are winning games. The Jets aren't winning games because Zach Wilson is that dude. They say, hey, we're gonna run the football. Breece Hall is hurt right now, but I assume they're gonna continue to run the football. And they're gonna, you know, take some opportunistic passes here or there where they can. They're gonna play some defense. They're gonna try to win football games.

Same for the New York Giants, right? I mean, they only lost one game to the beloved Dallas Cowboys. But it's not like Daniel Jones has made this career rebound or anything like that. He's still Daniel Jones. But hey, you lean on Saquon Barkley. You let defense do its thing. And now, you have a winning formula for guys like Zach Wilson and Daniel Jones.

I don't think they have that for Aaron Rodgers. I think they have talented running backs in place-- Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon. I think they got some solid wide receivers in place, right? But I think they're still living in this world where they believe that Aaron Rodgers is gonna carry us to the promised land. He's simply not that dude anymore.

Once upon a time, Aaron Rodgers' talent was so good it can transcend a game plan. It could transcend talent, you know I mean? Like, every other team-- every other team in the National Football League, they got to come up with a perfect game plan.

We got to get, you know, the talent in order. We got to scheme-- you know-- you know, we got to deal with the other team's scheme. We got to do all this type of stuff, right? But Aaron Rodgers would just lean on being better than the other team. And that's what it will be. You don't have that situation now.

It's been the past couple of drafts. Like, we're just be looking at our watch tapping on it like, any time now the Green Bay Packers are going to draft wide receiver or to draft some help for Aaron Rodgers, some adequate help they're going to try to build around him to try to make his career a little bit longer.

And yeah, they'll take a shot on a Christian Watson in the second round. But that's really all they've done to help Aaron Rodgers over the past-- the past couple of years or whatever. Last year, in particular, right?

So one of two things are going to happen moving forward, right? With Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady. They're either going to continue to try to play. And I would imagine if they do that, they're gonna have to tap somebody on the shoulder at that organization and go, hey, man, you just can't give me old man Julio Jones and think that this is cool, you know what I mean? Fournette's fine. I understand, you know, that we got Mike Evans and he's good. But we need a lot more because I'm getting older quicker. The older I get, the better I need this roster to be, right?

They're either going to build a roster-- the trade deadline is coming up-- to try to help these old man quarterbacks or it's just going to simply be a case to where their watch has ended. I think they retire after this year. I appreciate what y'all have done for us.

