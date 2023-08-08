Brady Fire burning north of Payson
The Brady Fire is burning north of Payson.
City officials in Juneau, Alaska, have issued an emergency declaration as a glacier lake outburst flood wreaks havoc near the city, where structures have been destroyed. The flooding is due to a break on Suicide Basin, a side basin on the Mendenhall Glacier, located about 12 miles north of Alaska's state capital. A glacial lake outburst flood occurs when a dam containing a glacial lake breaks.
Stormy weather will return to Ontario and Quebec just as some folks in the region enjoy their holiday on Monday
KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Organizers touted it as the "hottest music festival" of the summer, but attendees at the Under the Stars event near Princeton, B.C., this weekend likely didn't take it literally before a fire erupted nearby. A wildfire sparked by an all-terrain vehicle forced the evacuation of the event's 1,000 participants as flames spread in the village of Coalmont, a community of about 500 residents approximately 20 kilometres west of Princeton in the province's interior. In a statement Monda
KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Wildfires on both sides of Adams Lake in the B.C. Interior have prompted evacuation orders as crews continue to battle the blazes over the long weekend. A post by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District on Sunday says the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire has grown minimally, days after residents were hastily evacuated after a drastic wind shift began blowing the fire toward lakeside properties. The regional district says heavy smoke has made visibility poor and weather conditions a
The potential for stormy weather in many parts of B.C. and Alberta could put a damper on outdoor activities Sunday and Monday, so stay weather-aware and plan ahead as some areas could see large hail, strong winds and heavy downpours.
The pouches are the latest wrinkle in an ongoing, evolutionary battle in nature.
“Mama says not having it.”
The man only had time to drop to the ground and cover his neck and head, wildlife officials said.
Soaring temperatures have become the theme of this summer.
CABAZON, Calif. (AP) — Two firefighting helicopters collided while responding to a blaze in Southern California, sending one to the ground in a crash that killed all three people on board. “Unfortunately, the second helicopter crashed and tragically all three members perished, which included one Cal Fire Division chief, one Cal Fire captain and one contract client pilot,” Cal Fire Southern Region Chief David Fulcher told a news conference early Monday. Fulcher did not identify the victims. Cal F
FREDERICTON — Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement enveloping most of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. It says a low-pressure system over the Great Lakes will move over the Maritimes on Tuesday night, bringing with it heavy rain tapering to showers by Wednesday evening. The weather agency says rainfall could exceed 50 millimetres over the northern half of New Brunswick. The same system is expected to bring up to 50 millimetres of rain to some parts of Nova Scotia. It says at t
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Thousands of tourists spill onto a boardwalk in Alaska’s capital city every day from cruise ships towering over downtown. Vendors hawk shoreside trips and rows of buses stand ready to whisk visitors away, with many headed for the area’s crown jewel: the Mendenhall Glacier. A craggy expanse of gray, white and blue, the glacier gets swarmed by sightseeing helicopters and attracts visitors by kayak, canoe and foot. So many come to see the glacier and Juneau’s other wonders tha
A reptile conservationist said the animal's condition was "one of the worst that I’ve personally seen"
Rhiannon Fennell doesn't blame the gull - and says it was protecting its nest nearby.
Satellite footage shows a “major hurricane” in the Central Pacific Ocean on track to pass south of Hawaii, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).As of 5 am on Monday, August 7, Hurricane Dora was southeast of Honolulu, packing winds of 130 mph and moving westward at 23 mph, according to the NHC.Footage from the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA) at Colorado State University shows the storm’s “impressive eye” between August 6 and August 7.“Some slow and gradual weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours,” according to the NHC.The National Weather Service said Hawaii would feel “no direct impacts” from the hurricane, but said potentially damaging wind gusts could affect the islands Monday through Wednesday. Credit: CIRA via Storyful
Climate Depot publisher Marc Morano reacts to a New York Times article claiming that climate change is going to end summer vacation, and a California bill allowing competing environmental factions to kill off eagles in order to save the planet.
The large and notoriously hungry female bear is believed to have broken into 21 homes since 2022.
BEIJING (AP) — An earthquake in eastern China before dawn Sunday knocked down houses and injured at least 21 people, according to state media, but no deaths were reported. The magnitude 5.5 quake occurred near the city of Dezhou, about 300 kilometers (185 miles) south of Beijing, the Chinese capital, at 2:33 a.m., according to the China Earthquake Networks Center. The U.S. Geological Survey put the magnitude at 5.4. The quake caused 126 homes to collapse and 21 people were injured, government br
The recent debate about net zero within the Conservative Party is less about the importance of reducing our carbon emissions, but much more about the way in which we get there. The recent wildfires in Europe and floods in China are a further reminder, if needed, of the importance of co-ordinated global action.
Video: Scattered showers Monday ahead of thunderstorms that could cause flooding on Tuesday