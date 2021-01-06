Brady faces challenges in first playoff game with Bucs
Washington's Chase Young called out Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, saying "I'm coming. I want Tom." Will Tampa's legendary QB rise to the occasion?
Washington's Chase Young called out Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, saying "I'm coming. I want Tom." Will Tampa's legendary QB rise to the occasion?
The Mets swung a blockbuster deal to get Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco from Cleveland.
Matt Dumba was denied service from a car shipping business for advocating against racism.
Waiting to see if Biden's schedule will be freed up for the lone occasion the Lakers travel to take on the Washington Wizards, and gathering information on what the White House COVID-19 protocols will look like are all determining factors, sources said.
There will be no shortage of intrigue when NFL playoff action kicks off on Saturday.
By being honest, Monty Williams got to the heart of a contradiction Black people have to live with: One America puts the other America in impossible situations and expects it to react with grace.
Norman Powell had a career year for the Raptors last season. William Lou and Josh Hart break down the stats behind his bad start in 2021 and ask what Toronto fans can realistically expect from the 27-year-old.
The Steelers hosted limited fans at games in October and November.
NHL general managers are about to enter yet another great unknown. And like the rest of the world, it's something they've become accustomed to these past 10 months. The 2019-20 season was suspended in March because of COVID-19 before the league pulled off a summer restart inside tightly-controlled bubbles without fans that kept the novel coronavirus at bay. Then the draft and opening of free agency were pushed back to October, while there is a flat, stuck-in-neutral salary cap for the foreseeable future because of crushing financial realities caused by the pandemic. With a shortened 2020-21 schedule of 56 games set to begin next week — one highlighted by realigned divisions, including an all-Canadian circuit borne out of necessity due to border restrictions — executives face more big questions. One is this: With a bevy of the rules and regulations related to quarantines, both from governments and the NHL itself, how hard will it be to make in-season trades? "It's something that everybody wonders," Toronto Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas offered. "But because nobody's ever gone through this, it's hard to really say." Ottawa Senators counterpart Pierre Dorion was a little more definitive, at least from a Canadian perspective. "It's going to be very difficult to make trades with the 24 U.S.-based teams," he said. "And then the other seven teams, you're in competition in the same division. I think trades will be way more difficult." Those very exchanges have been harder to consummate in general since the league introduced its salary cap following the 2004-05 lockout. Swaps often have to be dollar in, dollar out, with many teams pushed right to the threshold of their balance sheets. As it stands ahead of this most unusual of seasons, a player traded from one of the league's American teams to a club in Canada would have to observe a 14-day quarantine. And if two GMs north of the border find a deal that makes sense, players switching sides would still have to isolate for a league-mandated seven days and provide four negative tests before being cleared. But a further complication, as Dorion pointed out, is the fact the Leafs, Senators, Montreal Canadiens, Winnipeg Jets, Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks will be battling for the North Division's four playoff spots. "It's going to be different," Flames GM Brad Treliving said. "If there's a fit and you feel it helps your team get better, I've never been one to shy away from that. "But that probably doesn't help the trade market." Teams in the U.S. should have a little more wiggle room, but there are still quarantine rules for certain jurisdictions. According to New York Rangers GM Jeff Gorton, not all trade partners will be equal in 2021. "You have to be mindful of how urgent do you want that player," he said. "Is it a hockey deal where this guy can come in and help your team, and do you want to wait the (quarantine period)? Or is it a future deal? "All those things will come under consideration when we're making moves, but there's certainly issues that we have to deal with." Vegas Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon said an added wrinkle is that the NHL's 31 GMs will only get in-person viewings of six or seven opponents — all play is strictly divisional this season — unless they head out on the road to check on another potential trade partner. "We don't know the (arena) access our pro scouting staff will have initially to be able to view games in other markets," he said. "That's going to impact teams' abilities to prepare for the trade deadline to some degree." Apart from the restrictions, Dubas pointed to the 2020 baseball season as an indication there might be fewer transactions because a shorter schedule and division-only matchups — each contest will be a so-called "four-point game" — means more teams will feel they're in the playoff race longer. "We look back at the former short seasons and whether trades were impacted," said Dubas, referencing the 48-game campaigns of 1994-95 and 2012-13. "But this is just a whole other set of circumstances. It's going to be very interesting. "If we have a chance in the season and we feel there's something that can make a tangible difference to our group, we won't be afraid to do it." This year's trade deadline is set for April 12, but if the border and quarantine rules remain the same, some GMs expect moves will happen earlier in the schedule. "Just to cover off that quarantine," Treliving said. "It's certainly something we're going to have to take into consideration." There's also a chance government restrictions could be lifted or scaled back in the coming months, but surging COVID-19 numbers on both sides of the border make anything of that nature seem a long way off. "Who knows how it's going to be when the deadline comes around?" said Montreal GM Marc Bergevin, who pointed out teams might be able to slip more players through waivers this season. "It was difficult to make trades in the past. It will be even more now because of COVID." But as always, there will be injuries, needs will arise, and pressure in certain markets will undoubtedly mount — especially if a team falters out of the gate. "I think there will still be transactions," Treliving said. "We're going to have to see how it plays out." Just like pretty much everything else over the last 10 months. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2021. ___ Follow @JClipperton_CP on Twitter Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press
Looking for some sleepers to take a chance on in your fantasy hockey drafts? We've got you covered.
Will anyone stop the New York Mets from gobbling up more star-level talent in MLB's slow offseason?
BIRMINGHAM, England — Aston Villa reported a “significant" coronavirus outbreak and closed its training ground on Thursday, putting in jeopardy its scheduled FA Cup home game against Liverpool.The Premier League club cancelled first-team training ahead of Friday's match. Villa is also scheduled to host Tottenham in a league game next Wednesday.“The Football Association and Aston Villa are working closely together to try to ensure that the club's third round proper fixture with Liverpool can go ahead as planned at Villa Park tomorrow evening,” the club said Thursday evening.“Final confirmation will be made (Friday) pending the results of additional COVID-19 testing,” it added.The club said “ a large number ” of players and staff returned positive tests following routine testing on Monday, and they “immediately went into isolation.”“A second round of testing was carried out immediately and produced more positive results today,” Villa said earlier Thursday.Earlier, Southampton's third-round FA Cup game against Shrewsbury scheduled for Saturday at St. Mary’s Stadium was called off after the third-division team reported a coronavirus outbreak.The League One club said “several members” of its squad and staff tested positive. It wasn't immediately clear if already tight schedules will allow the game to be played at a later date.“Shrewsbury Town informed us that there have been a significant number of positive COVID-19 cases at the club, such that they did not have a sufficient amount of fit, non-isolating players who would be able to play in the fixture,” the FA said.The FA asked for more information regarding Shrewsbury's "ability to fulfil the fixture," and said its Professional Game Board will meet early next week “to make a decision as to what will happen with the fixture.”Elite sports have continued even as Britain faces a more contagious variant of the coronavirus. A third national lockdown that started Tuesday requires everyone in England to stay at home for at least the next six weeks, with limited exceptions.“I fear football might succumb in the next few weeks,” England great and TV pundit Gary Lineker said Thursday on Twitter.Also, two Women's Super League games scheduled for Saturday were postponed Thursday.The Manchester City women's match against West Ham was called off after City reported “four positive COVID-19 cases and a number of other mitigating factors."Arsenal's women's team said one player tested positive this week, resulting in self-isolation for several players and the postponement of its game against Aston Villa.City's men's team has also been navigating through an outbreak.United States goalkeeper Zack Steffen again stepped in for Ederson — out after contracting the coronavirus — to start in City’s 2-0 win over Manchester United in the League Cup on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, reserve goalkeeper Scott Carson and midfielder Cole Palmer were added to the positive list.City had six players missing for Sunday’s 3-1 win at Chelsea in the Premier League because they had contracted COVID-19 — Ederson, defenders Kyle Walker and Eric Garcia, midfielder Tommy Doyle, and forwards Gabriel Jesus and Ferran Torres.Three Premier League games were postponed last week following an increased number of positive tests at City and Fulham.On Saturday, second-division club Derby expects that manager Wayne Rooney and his entire first-team squad will miss the FA Cup match against non-league Chorley following an outbreak.Derby will instead send a group of under-23 and under-18 players to play in the third-round game, Derby chief executive Stephen Pearce said Wednesday. He said nine players and staff within the first-team bubble had tested positive.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Micah Hyde still remembers the pitch then-first-year Bills coach Sean McDermott delivered in helping convince the free agent safety to sign with Buffalo in 2017.“He said, `We’re going to have a home playoff game. And we want to be walking into our stadium, going through the tunnel and listen to the salt crack underneath your shoes,‘” Hyde recalled this week. “So that vision that we had since ’17 has come true.”Though snow isn’t in the forecast, leaving no need to lay down salt, Bills Stadium will be crackling nonetheless on Saturday — and with a limited number of fans in attendance, too. The Bills (13-3), AFC East champs for the first time in 25 years, will host their first playoff game in 24 years by facing the seventh-seeded Indianapolis Colts (11-5).Much has changed since McDermott’s arrival and GM Brandon Beane’s hiring in transforming a franchise known mostly for losing over a 17-year playoff drought.In making their third playoff appearance in four years, the Bills have returned to relevance for the first time since their Jim Kelly 1990s heyday, when Buffalo was a post-season fixture during a run that included four straight Super Bowl appearances, all losses.Adding to the throwback theme will be the presence of Colts coach Frank Reich, who spent eight of his nine years in Buffalo as Kelly's backup.“I will always be a Bills fan, except for this Saturday for sure,” Reich said.He was certainly a fan Sunday when Buffalo beat Miami, opening the door for the Colts to clinch a playoff berth with their win over Jacksonville.Reich has Indianapolis making its second playoff appearance in three years. It’s a team featuring a mixture of veterans and youth, with 17-year quarterback Philip Rivers at one end of the scale, and rookie running back Jonathan Taylor at the other.For Rivers, in his first season in Indianapolis, this might mark his best and final chance to lead a team to the Super Bowl.“I don’t carry that with me day to day, that, `Man, played 16 years and never been a part of a championship,’” said Rivers, who had a 5-6 playoff record with the Chargers. “Shoot, it’s a new beginning every day, and excited for each challenge and opportunity.”The 39-year-old QB comes off a season in which he and Tom Brady joined Drew Brees in a tie for second on the NFL list by topping 4,000 yards passing for a 12th time.Rivers will be going head to head against one of the NFL’s top young newcomers in Josh Allen. Buffalo’s third-year starter oversaw an offence that scored a franchise record 501 points, while Allen broke a number of single season records with 4,544 passing and 37 touchdowns passing.Allen has benefitted from the addition of Stefon Diggs, acquired in a trade with Minnesota in March, and the familiarity of being in his third year playing under co-ordinator Brian Daboll. Diggs became Buffalo’s first player to lead the NFL in catches (127) and yards receiving (1,535).The one thing missing in Buffalo is a playoff win. Buffalo is 0-2 under McDermott and 0-6 since beating Miami 37-22 on Dec. 30, 1995.Allen is still stung by how he and the offence unraveled in blowing a 16-0 third-quarter lead of a 22-19 overtime loss at Houston in the wild-card round a year ago.“The main lesson was not to press,” said Allen, who went 11 of 26 for 133 yards and lost a fumble after halftime.“If I could change it, I obviously would. But I’m glad I can’t," he added. "I’m glad the lessons I’ve learned throughout the game and really throughout the three years I’ve been playing so far. Without failure, people don’t know success.”THROWBACK RUNNERTaylor has been running like his old college self lately. The rookie out of Wisconsin rushed for a franchise-record 253 yards and two scores against Jacksonville and is averaging 86.3 yards per game and 4.4 yards per carry over the last six games while scoring eight TDs, including one receiving.“That was Badger J.T. and he brought that to the Colts,” fellow RB Nyheim Hines said. “If we can ride that wave and keep it going, then we are going to have a lot of success.”FAN-DEMONIUMThe Bills will have a semblance of home-field advantage with about 6,700 fans allowed to attend for the first time this season. Under state guidelines, each person entering the 70,000-seat stadium must first test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of kickoff.LOOKING AHEAD?The Colts might not have all their plans set for Sunday yet. Defensive co-ordinator Matt Eberflus certainly does.After steadily guiding Indy’s defence from near the bottom of the league into a top-10 unit, Eberflus has become one of the hottest names on the coaching market. Multiple teams have reportedly requested interviews with Eberflus, including the New York Jets. But those meetings won’t take place before Saturday’s game.LOOKING AHEAD II?Daboll is considered a potential head-coaching candidate for nurturing Allen and overseeing an offence that finished tied for second in yards gained. From the Buffalo area, Daboll has ties to Chargers GM Tom Telesco as both attended the same high school.QUESTIONABLEBuffalo's top two receivers, Diggs (oblique) and Cole Beasley (knee), are listed as questionable. Beasley practiced on a limited basis for the first time on Thursday after being hurt two weeks ago. Diggs was also limited after being hurt on Sunday.___AP Sports Writer Michael Marot contributed.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLJohn Wawrow, The Associated Press
CLEVELAND — Baker Mayfield hasn't thrown a football in four days. The Browns haven't practiced this week.Cleveland's return to the NFL playoffs feels cursed.For the second straight day, the team's headquarters and training facility stayed closed due to a COVID-19 flare-up that has knocked coach Kevin Stefanski out of Sunday night's game in Pittsburgh and wreaked havoc on the Browns' preparations.There seemed to be a possibility the wild-card game could be moved back after Dr. Allen Sills, the league's chief medical officer, told NFL Network "there was some spread from one individual to another” among the Browns.However, a league spokesman said Thursday there “is no change to the status of the game” at Heinz Field.As his first post-season appearance draws near, Mayfield said he's been doing all he can at home to get ready.“A lot of band and bodyweight stuff,” the quarterback said. "Doing a lot of walkthrough of my footwork and trying to tie those in together. Just getting up, moving around like we potentially could. Everybody’s setup is different, and that is how it was in the off-season, so you have to find a way to get the most out of it and do it safely.”The Browns and their die-hard fans waited almost 20 years to feel playoff excitement again, and it's been doused by forces beyond their control.Still, Mayfield said he and his teammates will do all they can to represent themselves well in the wild-card game — their second matchup with the rival Steelers in eight days.“There are no excuses, but luckily, we just played them last week so it is not like we are practicing against a whole new defence,” Mayfield said. "We have to be ready for the wrinkles, but luckily, we have game-planned against these guys and everybody is sitting here in the second-week-in-a-row preparation for the Pittsburgh defence.”Wide receiver Jarvis Landry echoed Mayfield, saying the Browns have to deal with the circumstances as best as they can.“Practice is a big part of everything that we do and understanding that, but at the same time, it is 2021 and it feels like 2020 still and everything is still so unexpected,” Landry said. "We have to make the most of these Zoom meetings, out of the walkthroughs and out of the time that we have to be able to go over all the details."Because this game is happening obviously, despite what we are going through as a team. I do not think the league looks at is as a disadvantage or anything like that, so I think for us, we have to just continue to prepare and get ready to play the game.”The Browns' ever-changing COVID-19 list moved again.Safety Ronnie Harrision became the latest player to test positive and will have to sit out Sunday. Harrison joins Pro Bowl left guard Joel Bitonio, cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Kevin Johnson, linebacker Malcolm Smith, wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge and tight end Harrison Bryant.On Wednesday, starting linebacker B.J. Goodson was activated from the list and safety Andrew Sendejo came off Thursday.The Browns are also down Stefanski and five assistant coaches.For special teams co-ordinator Mike Priefer, Sunday's game is a scenario he knew was possible due to the pandemic. He just never imagined it happening in the playoffs.Priefer will handle Stefanski's game-day duties as the Browns play their first post-season game since Jan. 5, 2003. Priefer said Stefanski had drawn up a pandemic contingency plan in the spring, and the Browns are putting it into action this week.But while Priefer will take on Stefanski's role — and wear headphones he despises — he knows his role is just temporary.“Make no mistake, this is Kevin’s team,” said Priefer, a Cleveland native. “He’s laid the foundation of a smart, tough, accountable, resilient team. And I’ll do whatever’s asked of me to help get the Browns a win on Sunday night. I do love this city. And our fans deserve our best effort, and that’s what we plan on giving them on Sunday.”This is the second time Priefer has been an acting head coach. He had to do it on late notice in 2016 for one game in Minnesota after Vikings coach Mike Zimmer had emergency eye surgery.Priefer had less than 24 hours to get ready for that gig. He's had more time to prepare this week, but it's been anything but routine.“It’s like every morning you wake up and say what else can you deal with?” he said. "Everything’s been different. But from the leadership with (GM) Andrew (Berry) and Kevin on down to the coaches and even the players, we’ve been so adapted and so flexible, we’ve been so resilient in fighting through every piece of adversity that we’ve had to deal with this year.“We’ve done a great job with that thus far and we’re going to continue to do so.”___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLTom Withers, The Associated Press
WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed Canadian special-teams standout Mike Miller to a one-year extension.The native of Riverview, N.B., returns to the Blue Bombers for a fourth season.Miller tied for second in the CFL in special-teams tackles in 2019 with 25.The Acadia University product was named the West Division's most outstanding special-teams player and the Bombers' top Canadian in 2019.Miller is second on the CFL's career list for special-teams tackles with 185, just five behind leader Jason Arakgi.The Bombers also signed American defensive backs Mercy Maston and Nick Taylor to one-year extensions on Thursday.REDBLACKS INK QBThe Ottawa Redblacks have signed quarterback Dominique Davis to a one-year extension.The 31-year-old has spent his last two seasons in Ottawa following three years with Winnipeg. Davis started the 2019 season as Ottawa's starter. He has thrown for 2,966 yards and eight touchdowns in his career. The Redblacks acquired Nick Arbuckle last year, and he's expected to be Ottawa's starting quarterback.QB RETURNS TO TICATSThe Hamilton Tiger-Cats have re-signed quarterback Hayden Moore.The 25-year-old Moore dressed for all of the Ticats' games last season and made his first and only start in the season finale, after Hamilton had clinched top spot in the East.Moore was 20-for-30 passing on the season for 222 yards with four interceptions.LIONS RE-SIGN TWOThe B.C. Lions have signed Canadian fullback David Mackie and defensive back Hakeem Johnson to one-year extensions.A second-round pick by the Lions out of Western University in 2018, Mackie has seven receptions for 65 yards in 28 games with B.C.Johnson also comes from Western and was picked in the fourth round in 2019. He started the year on the practice squad before playing eight games with the Lions.DB BACK WITH ARGOSThe Toronto Argonauts have re-signed Canadian defensive back Arjen Colquhoun.The native of Windsor, Ont., originally signed with Toronto last year after three seasons with Edmonton.Colquhoun had 16 defensive tackles, two special-teams tackles and one interception in 10 games with Edmonton in 2019.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2021. The Canadian Press
There were no judges to smile at, and no fans to cheer them on. It was very much like an every-day practice on their home rink — but completely different. Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier skated their ice dance programs weeks ago in front of a video crew, for the Skate Canada Challenge, which will be judged virtually over the next two weekends. If the dancers had difficulty wrapping their heads around competing in isolation, their bodies knew what to do. "On ice, it really felt like it was a competition," Gilles said. "The nerves came back, the random leg fatigue, the ankle cramps, all that stuff that you experience before you compete, it was no different than doing it in an arena in front of people. "Your body and your brain knows the pressures of the situation." COVID-19 has wiped out every event for Canada's figure skating team since last March, including the world championships last spring in Montreal and Skate Canada International in October. The Challenge is a virtual event that saw the skaters perform their programs over the past few weeks at their own rinks. The programs will be broadcast — and judged — beginning Friday. "Even having the cameras and some of the Skate Ontario officials being there automatically put your body in that nervous state, which reminds us of competing, so it felt very much like a competition," said Gilles. While appreciative of any chance to compete, Kirsten Moore-Towers said it wasn't quite the same. "We're in sort of our final years of our career, and we want to compete, and we want to compete in a way that we're used to, with a crowd and things that make it exciting for us," said Moore-Towers, who skates pairs with Michael Marinaro. "A virtual event is great, and we're so happy to have done it. But we miss the fans and the interaction and being able to make eye contact with judges and having the closure of finishing your performance and seeing your score. It's super bizarre. "That's not to say we're not glad that we have these opportunities, but it sucks for sure — to put eloquently." The programs for senior and junior pairs, and junior men and women will be streamed Friday through Sunday on SkateCanada.ca. The junior and senior ice dance, and senior men and women are Jan. 15-17. They'll be judged in real time. The rules were the same, skaters had one shot, no do-overs allowed. “These times are unprecedented, but we also understand the importance of giving our athletes the opportunity to get into a competitive environment so they are as prepared as they can be when things return to normal,” Skate Canada CEO Debra Armstrong said. The pandemic lockdowns have been tough on skaters, particularly pairs and ice dance. After spending weeks locked out of their rinks when COVID-19 began, they were finally permitted to return early in the summer, but it was another few weeks before they were permitted to train together. "That was challenging," Moore-Towers said. "We obviously missed skating with each other. We're pair skaters for a reason we do not thrive in the single skating environment. We prefer to hang out together." In September, Moore-Towers suffered a rib subluxation (displaced rib) that sidelined the team for another several weeks. The 28-year-old from St. Catharines, Ont., suffered the injury on a triple twist throw. Much like a pizza chef throws dough, the male skater hurls his spinning partner overhead and then catches her. "So before Challenge, we had only started doing (the twist) a couple of days before, so of course didn't get to put out the twists or the performances that we would have hoped to put out," Moore-Towers said. "No spoilers though," Marinaro added, with a laugh. It's also odd, the two said, not to have been able to watch the slow-motion television replays of their programs, traditionally shown while the judges are calculating scores. They joked they're still somewhat in the dark as to how they skated. "For me, watching this event (Friday) and Saturday is similar as you, I have kind of an idea," Moore-Towers said. "It’s an interesting position, and anxiety-ridden a bit . . . it should be easy- peasy, we’ve already done our part of the competition. But certainly that’s not the case." “It’s a little nerve-wracking watching ourselves get judged in real time," Marinaro added. The Challenge is a qualifying event for the Canadian championships, scheduled for Feb. 8-14 in Vancouver. It's planned as a live event, but with COVID-19 cases on the rise across Canada, Gilles said it may be held virtually. "Paul and I both have discussed this and I think a lot of athletes feel it, we're in this weird situation where every day things can change and you're almost preparing yourself for the worst but still trying to look forward, and we know that the Olympic Games is coming up (2022 in Beijing), so having that long-term goal helps us come in and train," Gilles said. "We definitely do want to compete and we know that possibly this could be a virtual nationals even though we're hoping that it's in person, but you just have to be kind of optimistic and expect things to change." This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2021. Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press
NASHVILLE — Defensive end Calais Campbell knows the time has arrived to prove why Baltimore traded for him last March: It's Round 3 of the Ravens vs. Derrick Henry.A spot in the AFC divisional round is on the line Sunday.Henry helped the Titans stun the top-seeded Ravens a year ago in the divisional round as the NFL rushing leader ran for 195 yards, threw a touchdown pass and turned Baltimore safety Earl Thomas into his blocker with a stiff arm at one point.Baltimore traded a fifth-round pick to Jacksonville for Campbell last March, and the six-time Pro Bowl end missed Round 2 on Nov. 22 when Henry ran for 133 yards — 89 on 10 carries in the fourth quarter and overtime — in a 30-24 win capped by his 29-yard TD run.“Derrick Henry is one of the best running backs to ever play this game, and he’s in the zone right now,” Campbell said. "So, yes – I take pride in the challenge of lining up and trying to shut him down.”Ravens nose tackle Brandon Williams also missed that game but is available for this one. The No. 5 seeded Ravens (11-5) have won five straight, including last week's 38-3 rout of Cincinnati.“Now we get to see them again in the same scenario,” Williams said. “Obviously, we have that sense in it, and we know what happened last year. And, obviously, we don’t want the same thing to happen.”The Titans (11-5) have the hometown advantage this time around, though that may not help in a rivalry in which neither Baltimore nor Tennessee has won on its own field in four previous games. They do have Henry.He just became the first back-to-back NFL rushing champ since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2006-07 with a career-high 2,027 yards, and Henry ran for a career-best 250 yards helping Tennessee clinch its first AFC South title since 2008 with a 41-38 win at Houston.Now Henry is heading into the post-season, where he has really thrived. Only Terrell Davis (672) and John Riggins (640) have more rushing yards through a player's first five post-season games than Henry (630).“We all know what’s at stake," Henry said. "Win or go home, and when you win you keep playing.”THE OTHER THREATStopping Henry is merely the first priority for the Ravens’ defence. There’s also the matter of containing Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who threw for 3,819 yards with a career-high 33 touchdowns and only seven interceptions during the regular season.These playoffs include quarterbacks Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson, Jackson and several other notable stars. Tannehill may not carry the reputation of those stars, but he’s still a big threat throwing a pair of TD passes in each of the last two games against Baltimore.“I think he’s much better than a lot of people have given him credit for over the years,” Harbaugh insisted.HUNGER PAINSThe Ravens overcame an outbreak of COVID-19 that forced Jackson and several others to miss at least one game and was the main culprit in a three-game skid that left Baltimore with a 6-5 record in December.That’s one big difference in this team from last year’s squad, which entered the playoffs riding a 12-game winning streak. This group, according to Jackson, grew stronger because of that rough stretch and is also drawing incentive from perhaps being a bit overlooked as a No. 5 seed.“We’re motivated from what went on, the adversity with the COVID-19 outbreak – some guys missing games because of it,” Jackson said. “Our team is just hungry right now, and that’s just what we need. We need to be hungry; we need to be doubted. I feel like we play better like that.”GROUND GAMEThis game matches the NFL's top two rushing offences. The Ravens average 191.9 yards per game with Jackson, rookie J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards. The Titans are second with 168.1 yards, and Tannehill matched Jackson with his own career-high seven TD runs. Henry also led the NFL with 17 rushing TDs.SECOND CHANCEThe problem with losing in the playoffs is that it takes a year’s worth of waiting to get a second chance to make things right. The Ravens have some new faces preparing for the ride, but this team is mostly comprised of players who experienced the crushing disappointment of last year’s early exit.“For us, the sky is the limit,” tight end Mark Andrews said.MISSING NO MOREThe Titans activated four-time Pro Bowl kicker Stephen Gostkowski on Thursday from the COVID-19 reserve list. Tennessee also had missing players on Nov. 22 with starting cornerback Adoree Jackson and left guard Rodger Saffold out.The veteran lineman couldn't finish last week's 41-38 win in Houston because of an injured ankle but plans to play Sunday.“There's no way that I would sit out of an opportunity like that,” Saffold said.___AP Sports Writer Dave Ginsburg contributed to this report.___Follow Teresa M. Walker at https://twitter.com/TeresaMWalker___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLTeresa M. Walker, The Associated Press
Hendon Hooker made 14 starts at Virginia Tech over the past two seasons.
Cyle Larin's European adventure has proved both challenging and rewarding.The Canadian international forward rode out the bumps and is now turning heads and scoring goals. Larin is joint top-scorer in the Turkish Super Lig with 10 goals this season (with two more in other competitions). His team, Besiktas, is top of the table at 11-4-1.And while the 25-year-old from Brampton, Ont., is feeling the confines of the global pandemic like everyone else, he is getting to spend time with partner Shalaine and their seven-month-old twin daughters Caylee and Cylie."Life, obviously, with COVID it's hard right now," he told The Canadian Press. "But the football and everything else it's good … My dream was to play in Europe and I'm here. It wasn't just to play in Europe and not do anything obviously. I wanted to play in Europe (and) score goals and make a name too like I did in MLS."I don't think I'm done yet."Larin has worked hard for his success in Europe, after three successful seasons with Orlando City in Major League Soccer.A messy divorce with MLS resulted in the transfer to Besiktas in January 2018. While he had four goals in four games in his partial first season with the Istanbul team, he was restricted to one goal in two starts and 10 appearances off the bench the next year.Adapting to the cauldron of Turkish football took time, he admits.A loan to Belgium's SV Zulte-Waregem proved to be the tonic needed. Larin was revitalized, scoring nine goals and adding 11 assists in 33 appearances in all competitions with the Belgian side in 2019-20."Just to go there and score goals and find my form again, that really helped," he said. "I came back to Besiktas and I knew what had to be done. And mentally, physically, I was prepared."Larin, whose contract at Besiktas runs through June 2022, has kept scoring since returning to the Black Eagles. On Wednesday, he accounted for four goals in Besiktas' 6-0 demolition of Caykur Rizespor. And he did it in typical Larin fashion, finding creases in the defence and punishing opponents for their mistakes.According to BEIN Sports, Larin had 33 touches, five shots and an assist against Rizespor."I was just enjoying my football on the field," he said simply. "That's the most important part. And enjoying (it) with my teammates. And once I do that, I know I will score in these games."Besiktas and Istanbul rivals Galatasaray and Fenerbahce have traditionally dominated the Turkish league, with more than 50 league titles between them, although Istanbul Basaksehir won the championship in 2020 and was runner-up in 2017 and '19.Besiktas has a distinctly Canadian flavour with Larin and veteran midfielder Atiba Hutchinson, a Canadian soccer icon, playing important roles.The 37-year-old Hutchinson, who has represented Canada 84 times at the senior level, has been at Besiktas since 2013 and is beloved by its fans."He was a big help to me," Larin said. "I thank him for that."Prior to the lockdown, Larin was able to enjoy life in Istanbul. "A beautiful city," he said.And one that loves its football. "They live and breathe soccer here," he said.And while going out is rare these days, Larin turns heads on the street,"It's very hard to walk around and not get recognized," he said.The fervent Besiktas fans, however, are currently barred from filling Vodafone Park, the team's impressive 42,500-capacity home, due to pandemic restrictions. Larin misses them."It drives me sometimes, with the fans there," he said. "And then you had to learn to play without them. Now the whole world has to do that right now. Hopefully it gets better and they can start coming back slowly."Larin has been playing a variety of attacking roles for the Black Eagles, deployed on the left, right or at the top if the attack. That includes playing up front alongside Cameroon striker Vincent Aboubaka.While Besiktas is flying high now, it suffered a painful penalty shootout exit from the Europa League in September at the hands of Portugal's Rio Ave.Besiktas (11-4-1) plays Sunday at sixth-place Hatayspor (8-5-3) before hosting Galatasaray on Jan. 17.Larin was taken first overall by Orlando in the 2015 MLS SuperDraft. The University of Connecticut product was a hit right out of the box, winning rookie of the year honours with a 17-goal campaign — which remains a league rookie record.He added 14 goals in 2016 and 12 in 2017 before making the move to Europe.While Canada was grounded for almost all of 2020 due to COVID,-19 Larin is looking forward to a busy 2021 on the international front with World Cup qualifying and the Gold Cup on the schedule."We have a lot of very good young players. And older players too," he said. "I think the players that play in Europe and players playing in (North) America, we jell well … It's good competition." ---Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2021Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press
CLEVELAND — Francisco Lindor is moving to a new city and team that is willing to meet his salary demands.The four-time Cleveland All-Star shortstop — one of baseball's best all-around players — was traded Thursday by the Indians along with pitcher Carlos Carrasco to the New York Mets, who have a new owner willing to spend at baseball's highest levels.“They did not come cheaply,” Mets president Sandy Alderson said. “What we’re trying to do is create a new reality rather than deal with perception."The cash-strapped Indians sent Lindor and Carrasco to the Mets for infielders Andres Gimenez and Amed Rosario, right-hander Josh Wolf and outfielder Isaiah Greene — a move Cleveland hopes will keep it competitive and capable of ending baseball's longest World Series title drought.Dealing Lindor, who is eligible for free agency after the 2021 season, was inevitable for the mid-market Indians, who are unable to compete financially with MLB's big spenders and dropped roughly $30 million in dealing two prominent players and fan favourites.“These are people we care about, not just players, and guys that loved the organization and have great memories here,” said Indians President of Baseball Operations Chris Antonetti, who said he was in tears when he spoke with Lindor and Carrasco. “Trades like this are really tough. But it's the right thing to do.”For the Mets, landing Lindor is a home run and another major move by hedge fund owner Steven Cohen, who bought the team on Nov. 6 from the Wilpon and Katz families and has pledged to increase spending.One of his next big-ticket items figures to be signing Lindor to a long-term contract, something the Indians couldn't do.The 27-year-old Lindor can affect the game with his bat, glove and legs. A two-time Gold Glove winner, he is a career .285 hitter and averaged 29 homers, 86 RBIs and 21 steals in his six major league seasons — all with the Indians, who drafted him in 2011 and developed him.He also has been the face of the Indians' franchise, with an infectious smile and joy for playing that has made him one of Cleveland's most popular athletes. But he's gone now, leaving the Indians without their best player and the team's fans grumbling about owner Paul Dolan.Carrasco is one of the game's best comeback stories, overcoming leukemia to become one of the AL's steadiest starters. The 33-year-old has a 88-73 career record with a 3.73 ERA.With an abundance of young pitchers, including Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber, the Indians were in position to move a player of Carrasco's calibre.He can be replaced. Finding someone to fill Lindor's shoes will be much tougher.Once the Indians’ pandemic-shortened 2020 season ended with a loss to the New York Yankees in the wild-card round, it became a matter of when, and not if, Lindor would be traded. Talks intensified Monday.Cleveland had run out of options. Lindor has turned down numerous long-term contract offers from the Indians, betting on himself and knowing he could get more money from a major-market team when he becomes a free agent.He is signed for only another season, so the Mets will have to get to work quickly on locking him up for the long term.“We've have one conversation with him and no conversations with his agent," Alderson said. “We acquired Francisco because of his present ability and the possibility that he could be a Met long-term. There’s no guarantee of that. It’s something that we will approach, you know, in the next few weeks.”Cohen is hoping to turn around a franchise that has not won a World Series since 1986.The Mets fired general manager Brodie Van Wagenen and brought back Alderson, the former GM, as team president. Alderson hired Jared Porter from Arizona as GM.Lindor had $6,481,481 in prorated pay from a $17.5 million salary last year, and he is eligible for free agency after the 2021 season.Carrasco is signed at $12 million in each of the next two seasons, part of a deal that includes a $14 million team option for 2023 with a $3 million buyout. The option would become guaranteed if he pitches in 170 innings in 2022 and is found to be healthy for the 2023 season.Since Cohen's takeover, the Mets have kept pitcher Marcus Stroman for an $18.9 million qualifying offer and signed right-hander Trevor May to a $15.5 million, two-year contract and catcher James McCann to a $40.6 million, four-year deal. New York also signed injured right-hander Noah Syndergaard to a $9.7 million, one-year deal.“We're closer to one player away,” Alderson said.The Mets gained more financial flexibility when second baseman Robinson Canó was suspended in November for the 2021 season after a positive test for a performance-enhancing drug, eliminating his $24 million salary.New York's payroll is approaching the $210 million start of the luxury tax.“It’s a significant demarcation. I wouldn’t say that it’s a line that cannot be passed,” Alderson said.Alderson anticipates a coronavirus vaccine will enable a full season or close to a 162-game schedule.Rosario is eligible for arbitration for the first time after earning $225,474 prorated from a $608,780 salary.___AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum in New York contributed to this report.___More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsTom Withers, The Associated Press
Our fantasy football analysts look towards the Wild-Card Round and offer up their most optimal daily fantasy lineups.