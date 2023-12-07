Bradley Cooper serves up Philly cheesesteaks from NYC food truck
Taylor Swift has been named Time's 2023 Person of the Year. She told the magazine how Kenny Chesney helped her career as a teenager.
Live Host Kelly Ripa was absent from the show for a few days, but finally returned to discuss with her husband, Mark Consuelos, about her health.
Casey Wilson is not mincing words when it comes to her former co-star Tim Allen. In the latest episode of her Bitch Sesh podcast, the Happy Endings alum refers to her time acting opposite Allen as the “single worst experience” she’s ever had with another actor. “Tim Allen was such a bitch,” she exclaims, recalling …
The comic's humor took a dark turn during an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
Tolga Akmen/AFP via Getty ImagesAngelina Jolie and her children “had to heal” from the stress caused by the implosion of her marriage to Brad Pitt and the intense public scrutiny that followed, she told WSJ Magazine in a rare interview. “My body reacts very strongly to stress,” she says. “My blood sugar goes up and down. I suddenly had Bell’s palsy six months before my divorce.” Jolie filed for divorce in Sept. 2016; nearly a year later, she revealed for the first time that she’d fully recovered
Taylor Swift says she had to move to a foreign country and was afraid to get on phone calls after Kim Kardashian released her call with Kanye West.
"We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date," said Swift, who was revealed as the 2023 'Time' Person of the Year on Wednesday
Amelia Gray Hamlin wore the most gorgeous red dress with completely bare sides on the carpet at The Fashion Awards 2023.
A new documentary chronicles Prince William and Kate's love story and the lead-up to their 2010 engagement.
The 21-year-old model attended The Fashion Awards outfitted in a Nensi Dojaka design and vintage gold earrings from her supermodel mom's personal jewelry collection
Hang it in the Louvre.
The two, along with Beckham's wife Nicola Peltz Beckham, were a stylish trio as they celebrated their friendship anniversary at the star-studded event
Actor Ryan Reynolds is the embodiment of Christmas cheer, using his humour and marketing prowess for a social cause close to the heart of all Canadians.
The Liechtenstein royal family is in mourning after it was confirmed that Prince Constantin, the youngest son of Prince Hans-Adam II, had died at the age of 51
The mom of four had five of her kiddos on deck for the special night out
The technology interacts with users the same way the creator would. It's based on hundreds of hours of Reid's content, and fact-checked by her.
The 24-year-old model says she carries her Inuit roots proudly despite the allegations.
The Duchess of York has said that Christmas is about “no judgment of race, creed or colour, just love”.
The star attended ELLE's Women in Hollywood event in Los Angeles wearing an underboob-baring silver metal breastplate by Grace Ling.
The Duke of Sussex's lawyers are challenging the Home Office over the decision to downgrade his protection.