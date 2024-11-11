Bradley Beal scores and draws the foul

John Metchie's incredible comeback had another milestone on Sunday.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don delivers his breakdown of every Week 11 game on Sunday.
If Ole Miss is in, will Georgia be out?
Week 10's Sunday action had some disappointing, surprising results, especially at the receiver position. Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts breaks it down.
Scott Pianowski breaks down a Week 10 that lacked the scoring fantasy managers were hoping for.
The Cardinals are one of the hottest teams in the NFL.
Chicago's offense went from bad to worse against the Patriots, ramping up pressure on Matt Eberflus.
Dallas' playoff hopes are all but lost after a hapless showing against Philadelphia.
Pearsall showed off the speed that made him a first-round pick on his first NFL score.
On this week's Overreaction episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde unpack the complex conference championship races that now exist after many unexpected Week 11 outcomes.
There could be a seven-way tie for second place in the SEC.
Milroe rushed for four touchdowns as the Crimson Tide likely eliminated the Tigers from playoff contention.
Gabriel's second scoring pass against Maryland put him on top of the all-time FBS career list for touchdowns.
The SEC title race just got a lot more complicated.
Georgia Tech pulled the upset of the day by beating No. 4 Miami.
Nick Bosa knew his gesture would likely result in a fine from the NFL, but he thought speaking his mind was worth the expense.
LAFC’s 2024 season will continue after a chess match against the Vancouver Whitecaps in Los Angeles on Friday night.
Scott Pianowski arrives with the Week 10 fantasy football traffic report to help set your lineups.
Set your fantasy football lineups with the help of analyst Dalton Del Don, highlighting his favorite starts and sits from every game on the Week 10 slate.
Welcome to our weekend preview show where we get you ready with everything you need to know heading into Sunday and Monday's action. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon to share 3 burning fantasy questions he wants answered in Week 10. Behrens also shares the three matchups he has his eye on in Week 10 that will have the most fantasy ramifications.