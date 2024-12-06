Bradley Beal scores and draws the foul

Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal both returned from calf injuries on Tuesday night.
The Suns will face the Lakers in an NBA Cup game on TNT Tuesday night.
Rockets coach Ime Udoka told referee John Goble to "get some f***ing glasses" for what he perceived as missed foul calls.
With a win, Detroit would set a franchise record with its 11th straight victory.
The former New England Patriots coach has been out of coaching this year. UNC fired Mack Brown before the final game of the regular season.
It's bye-pocalypse 2.0 for fantasy managers in Week 14. Scott Pianowski offers some help.
The 2025 Club World Cup draw took place Thursday in Miami.
Beware of these six players with bust potential in Week 14!
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus delivers an updated look at the NBA rookie landscape.
Five games will shape the 12-team College Football Playoff field.
LeBron James, after going a combined 0-of-20 from behind the arc across five games, finally made a 3-pointer on Wednesday night.
Should SMU fall out of the bracket if it loses? Should another team benefit from sitting at home instead of playing an extra game? Conference title games are already creating headaches in the expanded CFP era.
Should fantasy football managers be worried about Breece Hall? Dalton Del Don breaks out the Panic Meter to help us figure it out!
The committee has been consistent in recent years not re-ordering teams sitting out on conference championship weekend.
Could Jeanty break the single-season rushing record?
All four NBA quarterfinal games will be played on Dec. 10 and 11 in Las Vegas.
The Crimson Tide moved ahead of the Hurricanes on Tuesday night.
In this episode of Football 301, Nate Tice and Matt Harmon read the obituaries for the most disappointing NFL teams of the 2024 season, declaring each team's hopes and dreams for the 2024 season, where they fell short and what to do about it this offseason.
Weigman was the team's Week 1 starter but was benched in the Aggies' comeback win vs. LSU.
The Blazers have won seven games over Dilfer's first two seasons.