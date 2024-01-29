Bradley Beal with a First Basket of The Game vs. Orlando Magic

The Chiefs are headed to the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas on Feb. 11
BALTIMORE (AP) — Taylor Swift might be Super Bowl-bound. The pop star could be on hand in Las Vegas to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce in two weeks after he and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 in the AFC championship game on Sunday. Swift watched the game from a suite and joined Kelce on the field afterward to celebrate, greeting him with a kiss, a long embrace and another smooch. Swift could be seen cheering and jumping up and down from her suite in the corner of the stad
The "Madame Web" star weighed in on the time she sat in front of the former president during the show's 40th anniversary special.
Rapper’s days of trolling the former US president are behind him
She wore a black-and-white jacket with her quarterback husband Patrick Mahomes’ jersey number displayed on the collar
Trae Young is a fantastic NBA player, and after five and a half seasons in the NBA, he's on a Hall of Fame path. But it's also true that Luka Doncic is clearly better than him. At least, so far. Those two young stars will forever be linked since the ...
The Prince and Princess of Wales live a relatively ordinary life in Windsor away from the crowds of London, sharing a four-bedroom cottage with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - and they are 'extremely happy'
Martha Stewart's tuna salad recipe calls for the expected tuna, mayo, celery, salt, and pepper, but is also enhanced with an unexpected ingredient: fresh basil.
Zara Tindall headed to the Cheltenham Festival Trials Day and the wife of Mike Tindall looked absolutely flawless in her striking maroon outfit
During an “Oppenheimer” panel featuring Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh and Jamie Dornan as the moderator, Pugh revealed that some technical difficulties arose during a sex scene between her and Murphy. “In the middle of our sex scene, the camera broke. No one knows this, but it did,” Pugh said. “Our camera broke when …
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber headed to Italian restaurant Funke in Beverly Hills walking adorably hand-in-hand.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Pacers weathered Devin Booker's early scoring flurry Friday night. Then they stormed back late and stunned the Phoenix Suns. Obi Toppin broke a tie with a putback with 3.4 seconds left, capping a 17-point comeback with a 133-131 victory and spoiling Booker's 62-point masterpiece. “Great player,” Toppin said after finishing with 23 points and 11 rebounds when asked about Booker. “But that fourth quarter, we decided to hit and send another defender to get the ball o
The NFL player said there's only one thing that matters to him and Taylor Swift.
The Chiefs receiver missed practice due to the birth of his first child, and the team said he had a hip injury.
David Beckham and Victoria Beckham are couple goals and the former footballer cannot get enough of hif wife after her latest photo. See photo.
Julia has a decades-long reputation of being difficult to work with and even earned the nickname “Tinkerhell” on "Hook." But she owned it all in a new interview with director Richard Curtis.
‘I stand behind this 100 per cent since it’s the only place I have privacy,’ one comment said of the habit
The Miss Congeniality actress has been connected to some of the industry's biggest heartthrobs, including Matthew McConaughey and Ryan Gosling.
Everyone who stops drinking has a moment that leads to their new beginning.
Sofía Vergara jokingly called Kelly Clarkson out for downplaying her 'Griselda' transformation and had the audience howling—details here.