Bradenton man was 'ready to kill' after fiery crash damaged his home

Twelve vehicles have all been located after they were stolen from a Bradenton auto shop, the police department said. According to Bradenton Police, investigators became aware of the auto theft around noon Sunday after a crash on 12th Avenue West. In a video of the collision, the driver of a silver Ford Mustang, traveling at high speed, plows into the side of a pickup truck crossing the street. The Mustang catches fire immediately as it lands in the yard of a home at the intersection. The truck flips end-over-end and partially lands on the home’s roof.