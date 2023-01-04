Bracing for more power outages: What PG&E is doing to prepare for Wednesday's storm
Utility companies in Northern California are bracing for yet another winter storm Wednesday, where strong wind gusts will likely lead to more downed trees and more widespread power outages. PG&E is still dealing with some remaining outages as a result of Saturday night's storm, but officials said that is because there is limited access to certain areas due to flooding or multiple broken power poles. Still, they expect power will be restored to most customers by Wednesday afternoon – just as the next storm system will grip the region. KCRA 3's Orko Manna reports. Learn more: https://www.kcra.com/article/northern-california-utilities-pgande-smud-power-outages-forecast-wednesday/42391059