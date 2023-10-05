BPD: Video shows persons of interest in Morgan shooting
Investigators are seeking the public's help to identify people seen on video in connection with Tuesday night's shooting at Morgan State University . The search for suspects -- at least two and possibly more -- continued, as city detectives and university police officers were on campus searching for video and witnesses. Baltimore police released video late Wednesday night showing several people walking in a grassy area. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 866-7LOCKUP.