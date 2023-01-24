BPD takes part in pilot test of new saliva-based drug test
The Bakersfield Police Department has partnered with Vanguard Laboratories to help test Vanguard's new saliva-based rapid result drug test. The test can detect a variety of drugs in a driver's system with results ready in as little as five minutes. Both BPD and Vanguard stress that this test is not yet admissible in court, but with results from pilot studies like this one, Vanguard hopes to make its case for legal reliability in the near future.