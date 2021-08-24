BPD: one person dead, three others injured in early-morning crash

The Canadian Press

Toronto quarterback Nick Arbuckle, Saskatchewan quarterback Cody Fajardo and Edmonton receiver Greg Ellingson have been named the top performers for Week 3 of the CFL season. Arbuckle completed 23-of-32 passes for 310 yards and a touchdown in Toronto’s 30-23 win over the visiting Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Saturday. He added a rushing touchdown in what was a successful first start with Toronto. Arbuckle has passed for 300 or more yards in four of his eight career CFL starts. Fajardo passed for 321