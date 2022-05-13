BPD IDs pregnant woman killed in double shooting
A man and a pregnant woman were shot and killed Thursday night in east Baltimore. City police said the victims were sitting in a car in the 300 block of East 23rd Street when another car with two people inside pulled up beside them and opened fire. Both victims were taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where the man died, police said. The woman gave birth to her child and died a short time later, police said. Police said the newborn baby is in critical condition due to the emergency surgery.