Boys town opens physical therapy facility

Pascal Siakam has been used a few different ways over the past few seasons and with a new group and an emerging OG Anunoby, he might be asked to be a hybrid version of them all going forward.
Five straight wins firmly steadied the Toronto ship but familiar weaknesses reared their heads in the loss to Los Angeles.
Alexander Ovechkin has put Jaromir Jagr on notice with a blazing start to season.
Toronto fans saw their teams's five-game win streak snapped in a rough loss to the Los Angeles Kings but are recent Maple Leafs performances enough to maintain an optimistic outlook in this 'last-dance' season?
Despite being labelled one of the more “raw” prospects in the 2021 NBA Draft lottery, Scottie Barnes has turned heads in the early going.
MLB saw a record four teams lose 100 games this season.
The Ducks announced on Tuesday that Bob Murray had been placed on indefinite leave.
Everybody knows Andrei Vasilevskiy is the best goaltender in the NHL, but who's No. 2?
Luckily for the contenders who’ve been held in high esteem, nobody’s running away and hiding. The warts are clear and present, and the solutions are available but not easy to acquire.
Panthers coach Matt Rhule said quarterback Sam Darnold will miss at least four weeks with a right shoulder injury.
The midfielder, 26, also represents the French national team
In our annual look at the career records that could be broken during the regular season, the names James and Curry arise more than anyone else.
Lillard is not happy with how referees are handling the changes with the foul rules.
Jokic's shove on Monday resulted in discipline handed down by the NBA.
"Over the last few years I have let myself get to a very dark place and I didn't have the tools to cope with the struggle."
Dalvin Cook allegedly physically abused his ex-girlfriend last year and held her hostage in his Minnesota home, she said in a new lawsuit on Tuesday.
Russell Wilson's return from injury for the Seahawks against the Packers headlines a packed Week 10 slate in the NFL.
CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Houston Astros center fielder Jake Meyers had surgery Wednesday to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder, an injury that could delay his 2022 season. The 25-year-old was hurt on Oct. 12 in Game 4 of the AL Division Series at the Chicago White Sox when he tried to make a leaping catch at the wall on Gavin Sheets’ second-nning home run. Meyers had hoped to return later in the postseason but did not play again. He was 3 for 8 with two RBIs against the White Sox. Houston
Burns is a game-time decision this weekend after the Patriots rookie twisted his ankle.
Will the fighters ever settle their bad blood from a backstage fight in 2019?