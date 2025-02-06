UFC 312 preview, Khamzat Chimaev looming, Canelo vs Crawford off? Aussie Fight Feasts | The Boys in the Back | Feb 6, 2025

The Boys in the Back preview UFC 312, headlined by Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland, and discuss Khamzat Chimaev's looming presence during fight week.



Following a brand new Fight Feasts, focused on Australian cuisine, The Boys are joined by Denis Shkuratov of Submission Radio to provide insights from Sydney.



Next, they react to news that Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford is already off after being recently reported for September.



Mysterious Frank joins to make picks, give their P4P mustache rankings, and answer your questions.