The Boys in the Back Thursday 20250130

Jacksonville officially announced Coen as the team's new head coach on Friday after a messy hiring process.
Peppers was arrested in Massachusetts in October after a domestic incident.
In today's edition: Jokić matches Wilt, Djokovic retires due to injury, 4th down conversions, Mamba forever, and more.
Giannis was the leading vote-getter among NBA fans for the second consecutive year.
After commissioner Adam Silver talked about the possibility of an NBA Europe league on Thursday, Wemby shined with 30 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and five blocks in a Spurs rout.
Profar hit 24 home runs and drove in 85 runs with the San Diego Padres last season.
Belichick has signed his deal with the school and it goes through the end of 2029.
In today's edition: The future is now for women's sports, Baseball Hall of Fame voting update, previewing the NFL Divisional Round, another teen wins in Melbourne, Jeremiah Smith's path to stardom, and more.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss the Mets reportedly being ready to pivot from Pete Alonso, recap International Signing Day, remember the late Bob Uecker and talk about where things stand with the Roki Sasaki sweepstakes.
The 41-year-old QB is waiting to see who the Jets hire as head coach and GM.
Next month's Genesis Invitational was scheduled to be played at Riviera Country Club in the Pacific Palisades, but due to the recent wildfires, the PGA announced on Thursday it will be moved.
EMS personnel found Hurley unresponsive after his car crashed into a tree. His family said in a statement that he should make a full recovery.
Bennedict Mathurin was ejected after yelling at and bumping into an official while arguing a foul call on Tuesday night.
Wild-card weekend is in the books and boy there's a lot to digest. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens recap every game with a major focus on 'what's next' for the six teams that lost in the first round. Harmon and Behrens do a deep dive on Sam Darnold's abysmal performance against the Rams and what's next for the QB and the Vikings this offseason.
Williamson, who recently returned to the court after a 27-game absence, will miss Friday's contest against the 76ers.
Beck had entered the 2025 NFL Draft before heading into the transfer portal.
Watson tore his Achilles for the first time on Oct. 20 against the Bengals.
Mitch Jeter hit a 41-yard kick with seven seconds to go.
Matsuyama nearly hit someone with his driver on a tee shot. He proceeded to birdie the hole.
Fans can start buying tickets for Vikings-Rams on Friday.