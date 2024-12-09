The Boys in the Back Thursday 20241212.

Jason Fitz & Charles Robinson break dow the Detroit Lions win against the Green Bay Packers and rank both the current and likely head coach openings in the NFL based solely on the team’s QB situation
The Packers coach said the fan was making throat-slash gestures at his players.
The Nuggets star could easily pass all-time leader Russell Westbrook in the coming years.
One City Council member told reporters that the vote passed to call the Rays' bluff on an attempt to back out of the deal.
Freeman dealt with the ankle injury throughout the 2024 postseason but still performed spectacularly in the World Series.
The Oscar-nominated actor will join the show in Atlanta ahead of the SEC title game between Georgia and Texas.
The Blackhawks currently own the worst record in the NHL.
Houston doesn't have a lot of firepower, so how does it have a top-10 offense?
Meyer put out a response to 'reports' that he might replace Ryan Day, who is in hot water after a fourth straight Michigan loss.
The 30-year-old right hander made 31 starts last season with the Mets, his most since 2018.
With the Packers facing the Lions on Week 14 "Thursday Night Football," fantasy football managers are in for a party.
The 2025 Club World Cup draw took place Thursday in Miami. Two days later, FIFA released the full schedule — including dates, locations and kickoff times for all 63 games.
Also in this week's edition: Matt Eberflus might've gone out the worst way possible, and please don't doubt the Chiefs.
Nate Tice & Charles McDonald react to Week 13's best Sunday games including an ugly Falcons loss to the Chargers, the Eagles continuing to look strong against a tough Ravens team and more Jets sadness, what else?
It was the perfect game for a Thanksgiving nap.
DeVito was sacked four times during the Giants' Week 12 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 13 PPR rankings for fantasy football.
Navigate a tricky Week 13 waiver wire with these top pickups from fantasy football analyst Andy Behrens!
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani being named MVP before Caleb Durbin joins the show to discuss his journey to being added to the Yankees’ 40-man roster and what to expect in the 2025 season.
In today's edition: The new Hoosiers, unanimous MVPs, Browns win first snow game of the year, the NWSL's grand finale, and more.