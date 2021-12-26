Boynton Beach police: 13 year old boy dead after attempted traffic stop

The Canadian Press

MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler returned from a bruised tailbone to score 17 points and grab 11 rebounds, Caleb Martin added 17 more points and the Miami Heat beat the Orlando Magic 93-83 on Sunday. Omer Yurtseven, making his first career start at center for Miami, finished with 16 points and 15 rebounds in the Heat's third straight victory. Gabe Vincent and Max Strus each had 13 points for Miami. Butler had missed 12 of Miami's last 13 games because of the injury. Martin had missed Miami's last seven