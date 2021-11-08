Boy Pulls Out First Loose Tooth With Hockey Puck

A boy in Apple Valley, California, lost his first tooth in emphatic style after he tied it to a hockey puck, and then gave the puck a slap shot to pull the tooth out.

Ashlynn Godfrey captured the moment her son Nolan whacked his tooth out, after the boy initially hesitated.

“It didn’t hurt, huh?” Godfrey asks in the video, and Nolan shakes his head in response.

“He currently plays hockey and wanted a fun way to remember how he lost his fist tooth,” she said. Credit: Ashlynn Godfrey via Storyful