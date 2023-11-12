Boy dead, man hurt after being struck by car near Loop 101 and Ray Road in Chandler
A boy is dead and a man is hurt after they were hit by a car Saturday morning in Chandler.
The incident, which allegedly happened at a school playground in Fort Greene Brooklyn, is ongoing. The police are asking for the public's help identifying the woman wanted for questioning
They were both students at John A. Ferguson Senior High School in West Kendall.
Kaitlan Collins pushed back at Jim Trusty after he mentioned the ex-president's "grounds for frustration."
The father used a baseball bat to kill his son, police said.
It’s the “best case,” explained Elie Honig.
Gordon Ramsay has taken his fans by surprise as the Hell's Kitchen star revealed that he and wife Tana had welcomed their sixth child together following a very low-key pregnancy
Azaria had previously credited Perry with helping him get sober
Michael Keith Fine's arrest also marks a breakthrough in the Maryville Police Department’s oldest cold case
A San Bernardino County mother charged with murder in her son's death has a history of allegations of child abuse and neglect stretching back more than a decade, according to investigative records released to The Times.
A source tells PEOPLE that the two "looked so cute on their low-key date night" and that "they also left holding hands"
Australian actor and singer Johnny Ruffo, known for appearing on popular Australian TV series “Home and Away” and X Factor Australia, has died of brain cancer at the age of 35.
Three teenagers are facing charges of assault causing bodily harm, Toronto police say, after a suspected hate-motivated incident involving a member of the LGBTQ community.It happened at 12:55 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of Yonge Street and Wellesley Street, investigators said in a news release issued Friday morning.According to police, the victim was in the area and became "concerned with the treatment of a group of young women," so they intervened to check in on them.A "verbal interaction" es
Vancouver police released a new set of photographs of convicted sex offender Randall Hopley on Friday afternoon, nearly a week after the 58-year old left his halfway house and did not return.A police spokesperson said 18 full-time officers are involved in the hunt for Hopley, and have received at least 80 tips from members of the public in several jurisdictions. Investigators also located what they believe is Hopley's cart near Main Street and East 8th Avenue, which police previously described t
The singer completed her outfit with matching shoes and a long white overcoat
Not for the first time, something slightly weird went on with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex this week.
The Ottawa Hospital says Ottawa police are investigating after someone found poured gasoline and what the hospital described as antisemitic messages at its General campus.But police said later Friday that they aren't investigating a hate-motivated crime."Messaging left at the scene was not hate-related and spoke to the ongoing conflict in Gaza," a police spokesperson wrote in an email."Police will not provide further comments so as not to jeopardize the integrity of the ongoing investigation."In
"I'm going to be making human things for human audiences," the outspoken actress/filmmaker says The post Justine Bateman Slams SAG-AFTRA Deal’s AI Provisions, Says Actors Should Only Approve It ‘If They Don’t Want to Work Anymore’ (Video) appeared first on TheWrap.
The influencer emphasized the pressure she felt to meet societal expectations.
The suspect was present at the station when the victim made her report, and police have launched an internal investigation.
Coronation Street's Christmas spoilers - from Peter Barlow's exit, to new character Bobby arriving and Tommy Orpington's return.