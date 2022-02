A powerful winter storm transformed the streets of Boston into ski runs on Saturday, January 29, as a young boy braved the blizzard to hit the slopes.

This video taken by Geoff Mosher shows his son skiing on the city roads.

According to the National Weather Service, the 23.6 inches of snowfall recorded on Saturday in Boston was tied for the most ever on a single day. Credit: Geoff Mosher via Storyful