Bowling Ball and Hatchet Prove No Problem for Talented Juggler

Michael Rayner, a Hollywood-based juggler, has a bizarre but brilliant new routine that incorporates a bowling ball, a hatchet, and some impressive basketball shooting.

Rayner, who has featured on America’s Got Talent, and a number of TV shows, regularly posts his routines to his Instagram account.

For this one, he nonchalantly juggles a hatchet and a bowling ball, before throwing various items into a basket no-look style, including Pillsbury Doughboy models and a Nicolas Cage cushion, which in the past became a defining moment in Rayner’s viral fame. Credit: Michael Rayner via Storyful