Bowie State University announces enhanced safety measures

New details have emerged about the enhanced safety measures at college campuses in the aftermath of two shootings at Maryland HBCUs. The first was at Morgan State University, where five people were shot during homecoming festivities. Police have arrested a 17-year-old from Washington, D.C., and issued an arrest warrant for an 18-year-old. Days later, two people were shot at Bowie State University during their homecoming. A gun was recovered at the scene, but police are still searching for a suspect and believe more than one person may have pulled the trigger. The University says starting this weekend, armed security guards are in place 24/7, scanning every car's license plate. Gates are closing early, with ID required for entry. They're updating the electronic emergency system and enhancing surveillance cameras with facial recognition, as well as installing more automatic locks and card readers for access to buildings.