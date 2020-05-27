Bounding Kangaroo Races Away from Traffic in Melbourne Suburb

A kangaroo was spotted racing away from traffic at high speed in the Melbourne suburb of Langwarrin.

This video shows the bounding marsupial leaving cars in its dust as it takes off down a local main road. “Good to see he’s self isolating,” read a May 25 post on Facebook that accompanied the video.

Kangaroos have been reported to be able to reach speeds up of up to 65 km/h. Credit: Katelyn Oakman via Storyful