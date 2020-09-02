Bouncing Kangaroo Goes Swimming on the New South Wales South Coast

A visitor from Sydney spotted a kangaroo going for a swim at Berrara Beach, on the New South Wales South Coast.

Kate Hilder filmed this video showing the marsupial hopping towards the water before swimming neck-deep across a channel to the sand on the other side.

Hilder told Storyful that the kangaroo emerged from a nearby national park and later reunited with its mob after making the crossing.

Kangaroos use their tail to swim and are capable in the water, according to a non-profit biodiversity conservation organization in Australia.

The Berrara area was impacted by the 2019-2020 bushfire season in Australia. Almost three billion koalas, kangaroos and other animals were estimated to have been killed during the bushfire season. Credit: Kate Hilder via Storyful