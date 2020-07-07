Bounce to the Beat: Rescued Kangaroo Can't Stop Dancing With Shelter Worker

A 15-month-old kangaroo showed some nimble feet as he danced with a shelter worker on July 5.

Theresa Matthews, who runs Our Haven Wildlife Center along with her husband Tony in Golden Beach, Victoria, captured footage of Robbie the kangaroo latching on to her husband’s back as they boogied.

She told Storyful that Robbie has been a resident at the shelter since he was small enough to be held in one hand.

She added, “We have had him since he was only 500 grams and he now weighs 15 kilograms.” Credit: Theresa Matthews via Storyful