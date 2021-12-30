Boulder-Area Residents Forced to Evacuate as Fast-Moving Wildfires Approach

Fast-moving wildfires bolstered by powerful winds forced emergency evacuations near Boulder, Colorado, on December 30.

The entire town of Superior was ordered to evacuate by the Boulder County Office of Emergency Management. Evacuation orders also applied in the City of Louisville.

Wind gusts of up to 110 mph were recorded in the Boulder area on Thursday by the National Weather Service.

These videos posted to Twitter by @PB3III show thick clouds of smoke shrouding evacuating cars near Boulder. Credit: @PB3III via Storyful