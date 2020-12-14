Boucher on role, what Nurse expects from him
Chris Boucher knows he’s in the driver's seat to make an impact on the Raptors and plans on embracing the biggest opportunity he’s ever had in the NBA.
Canada's soccer body posted a message on Twitter on Saturday condemning "hateful" racist comments directed toward Canadian national soccer team stars Jordyn Huitema and Alphonso Davies, who are in a relationship.A photo posted to Huitema's Instagram account in late August of the two players vacationing in Spain drew more than 14,000 comments, including some that were offensive.Canada Soccer posted that the organization "stands firm against racism and discrimination of any kind both in the game and around the world. We are appalled with the hateful comments made to members of our players through social media."Share love not hate and work together for a better world."Canadian national men's team head coach John Herdman echoed the sentiment, posting a message on Twitter "We see the best in human nature from Alphonso/Jordyn two kids I've worked with and then the worst with the moronic comments from the small minority of humans that will just never get it.... " Herdman wrote.Canadian women's head coach Bev Priestman said via social media that she was "absolutely disgusted" at the racist comments.Davies, 20, was named the top Canadian men's soccer player for 2020 and co-winner of the Lou Marsh Trophy, which is awarded to Canada's top athlete, last week. This past season, he helped his Bayern Munich club capture the German championship and went on to become the first Canadian man to win a Champions League title.Huitema, 19, signed a four-year deal with Paris Saint-Germain of the French Division 1 Féminine in 2019, and has seven goals in 27 appearances with the club."We will never see good in the world if all we see is the colour of each other's skin," Huitema said in a subsequent post. "We are all part of one race, the human race."WATCH | 2020 showed the whole of sports is greater than the sum of its parts:
The 2020-21 NBA season is almost upon us, but Hot Take SZN is here, and at the end of another eventful offseason we will see how close to the sun we can fly and still stand the swelter of these viewpoints.
As the Baltimore Orioles draw closer to beginning the third year of their massive rebuilding project, manager Brandon Hyde is preparing to start spring training on time, play a full 162-game season and get the most of out of a team that will again rely heavily on youth.Orioles general manager Mike Elias cut the payroll during the off-season by trading starting shortstop José Iglesias and releasing second baseman Hanser Alberto and third baseman Renato Núñez. Though the trio provided offence, defence and leadership in 2020 for a club coming off two straight 100-loss seasons, the focus for Baltimore is to stockpile the farm system with players who have the potential to grow in accordance with an overhaul that stresses patience.“Those are going to be big losses, but I feel confident in our front office and how they're constructing our roster," Hyde said Monday in a conference call. “I feel good about the young players who are going to be getting more at-bats because of us losing some of these guys. We're moving forward with a younger club, and we're excited about the talent level of the guys moving through our system."The Orioles went 25-35 in 2020, one game better than the last-place Boston Red Sox in the AL East, and Hyde managed to keep the team healthy and competitive in his second season at the helm. He expects to make further strides this season with a budding starting rotation, the development of sluggers Anthony Santander and Ryan Mountcastle, and the return of star Trey Mancini, who missed the entire year after undergoing colon cancer surgery.“I'm excited to have Trey to be a part of a full spring training in February," Hyde said.The hope is that the pandemic will have subsided enough to enable the Orioles to start preparations on time at their training site in Sarasota, Florida.“I'm anticipating us starting in February. They'll let me know if we're not," Hyde said. “I'm anticipating the season starting on time, I'm anticipating the season being 162 games. The next month or two is going to tell all of us whether that's going to happen or not, but I'm going to prepare like we're starting a normal season. Hopefully that happens."Hyde was selected by Elias to guide the Orioles through a rebuild that started following Baltimore's dismal 47-115 season in 2018. Hyde owns a 79-143 record with the Orioles, but plans to be calling the shots if and when things finally turn around for a franchise in search of its first World Series title since 1983.“I want to see this through," Hyde said. “We made a lot of progress last year, and it's exciting what we have here going forward."___More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsDavid Ginsburg, The Associated Press
A large group of WNBA stars and MVPs stood with the two high school players who wore BLM shirts in warm-ups.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It is perhaps a strange argument to make that the Kansas City Chiefs have a problem with complacency.This is a team that returned largely intact from the one that ended a five-decade championship drought in dramatic fashion last season, rallying to beat the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl. And despite all the resulting adoration, they've won 12 of their first 13 games this season, clinching a fifth straight AFC West title with a win in Miami on Sunday.“That's one of the biggest challenges any championship team has, is complacency,” Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt acknowledged. “It's easy to look back at what you accomplished last year and not focus on the task at hand. Andy (Reid) and the team leaders have done a really good job of keeping the team dialed in.“To get to 12 victories at this point,” Hunt added, "is a tremendous accomplishment.”One the Chiefs have never accomplished before.Yet the Chiefs, who lead the AFC and are positioned for a first-round playoff bye, also have gotten into a dangerous habit of letting big leads slip away — or, put another way, failing to bury opponents when they have a chance.They had a 33-24 lead in the fourth quarter against the Panthers before surviving for a 33-31 victory. They gave up the go-ahead touchdown to the Raiders with 1:43 left before rallying to retake the lead with 28 seconds to go in a 35-31 escape job. They led the Buccaneers 27-10 at the end of the third quarter before hanging on for a 27-24 win. And on Sunday, they built a 30-10 halftime lead before they needed to pounce on an onside kick to secure a 33-27 victory.None of the Chiefs' past five wins have been by more than one possession. Four of them should have been.“Probably the primary thing is that we end up winning the game, which I don't want to lose focus on,” Reid said after the latest close call. “They're a good football team, playoff-calibre team. We could have helped out offensively too, so it was a team thing that we just — we need to finish.”Indeed, it's not as if the defence is entirely to blame, though they have allowed fourth-quarter yards by the hundred. But special teams have been poor and the offence has too often gone into an overly conservative shell.“I'll take responsibility for that. I could have been more aggressive as the play-caller and so on,” Reid said, “so it starts with me and that's where we roll.”WHAT’S WORKINGTravis Kelce has gone over 100 yards receiving in five of his past six games, and his 1,250 yards lead the league this season. He also nine touchdown receptions, solidifying his place at Patrick Mahomes' go-to playmaker when things break down.“Trying to take advantage of the opportunity that I have here in Kansas City every single day, on and off the field,” Kelce said. “That's my goal.”WHAT NEEDS HELPFor the first time this season, the Chiefs had to overcome some significant turnover trouble. Mahomes had just two interceptions all season but had three in Miami, though all of them were tipped by someone. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman also fumbled after a long catch.STOCK UPRookie defensive end Mike Danna had his best game with the Chiefs, pulling down the Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa for a sack among his three tackles for loss. The fifth-round pick out of Michigan has been a pleasant surprise after missing some time with an injury earlier this season.STOCK DOWNAnthony Sherman's value has dwindled the past couple of years as the Chiefs offence has gone away from using a fullback. That makes his wide-open dropped pass — one of his rare chances to contribute — even more egregious.INJUREDOffensive lineman Mike Remmers hurt his back and did not return against Miami.KEY NUMBER10 — You could pick five for the number of consecutive division titles, or 12 for the most wins through 13 games in franchise history. But perhaps neither of those would have happened without a club-record 10 consecutive road wins. It's the longest active streak in the NFL.NEXT STEPSThe Chiefs visit New Orleans on Sunday before finishing the regular season at home against the Falcons and Chargers.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLDave Skretta, The Associated Press
The public continues to heavily back the Kansas City Chiefs, but they have been consistently failing to cover the spread.
Chase Young's mom Carla obviously thinks her son's performance has improved after she gave him a C+ midseason grade.
Canada got a look Monday at what awaits at the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France and it's a case of pick your poison. The 23rd-ranked Canadian men will face either New Zealand or England in group play if they secure one of the two direct qualifying spots from the Americas for the 20-team showcase. At Monday's draw in Paris, Americas 1 was placed in Group A with third-ranked New Zealand, No. 4 France, No. 14 Italy and Africa 1 (which was Namibia at the 2019 tournament). Americas 2 will play in Group D alongside No. 2 England, No. 8 Argentina, No. 10 Japan and Oceania 1 (No. 13 Tonga or No. 15 Samoa). Group B, the only pool Canada could not land in, features defending champion and top-ranked South Africa, No. 5 Ireland, No. 7 Scotland (7), Asia/Pacific 1 and Europe 2. Group C consists of No. 6 Australia, No. 9 Wales, No. 11 Fiji, Europe 1 and the winner of the final qualification tournament. Canada, which won the last-chance repechage last time out, could also end up in this group. "I think they're all looking pretty tough, aren't they," Canada coach Kingsley Jones said of the groups. Jones has to consider both the skill and physicality of the opposition, given the sometimes short turnaround at the World Cup. Group A is similar to Canada's pool at the 2019 tournament in Japan with mercurial France replacing the powerful Springboks. The Canadian men (0-3-0) finished last in the pool (on point difference) behind tough opposition in New Zealand, South Africa, Italy and Namibia. Canada's final match against Namibia was called off due to Typhoon Hagibis. The 2023 World Cup is scheduled to run Sept. 8 to Oct. 21 in nine stadiums. Twelve teams have already qualified, by virtue of finishing in the top three of their pools at the 2019 tournament: South Africa, New Zealand, England, Wales, Ireland, France, Australia, Japan, Scotland, Argentina, Fiji and Italy. Eight more countries will join them via regional qualifiers, including the Americas. Qualifying for 2023 has seen various permutations in the region. Canadian officials had been led to believe it would involve results in the Americas Rugby Championship — which involves Canada, the U.S, Brazil, Chile, Uruguay and an Argentina reserve side — over the next two years. But the most recent Americas qualifying road map tweaks the traditional format. Canada will face the 16th-ranked Americans home and away with the winner facing a South American tournament victor, likely No. 18 Uruguay, in the two-legged Americas 1 Playoff to determine who goes to the World Cup as Americas 1. The Canada-U.S. loser will face a South American tournament runner-up, likely No. 26 Brazil or No. 29 Chile, in the Americas 2 Qualifier with the winner advancing to the Americas 2 Playoff against the Americas 1 Playoff loser. The winner of that series moves on as Americas 2 while the loser goes the final qualification tournament. Jones hopes that process can start in the fall of 2021, allowing the teams that qualify more time to prepare for the World Cup. The 12 teams already qualified were seeded for the draw based on World Rugby's rankings as of Jan. 1, 2020 — in deference to the COVID-caused havoc on the international schedule — and placed in the first three four-country pots. Americas 1 was in pot 4 and Americas 2 in pot 5. World Rugby has said in the future, seedings used for the draw will come much closer to the tournament itself. Due to the pandemic, the Canadians have not played since their final outing at the 2019 World Cup — a 66-7 loss to South Africa on Oct. 8. In the past, Americas qualifying has pitted Canada against the U.S. with the winner securing a World Cup berth and the loser facing a South American team for the second direct berth. The loser of that match has previously had a third shot via a last-chance repechage tournament. Before the 2019 event, Canada had always secured its Americas berth at the first stage of qualifying. But last time out, the Canadians lost qualifying series to the U.S. and Uruguay before winning the repechage tournament that also featured Germany, Hong Kong and Kenya. The loss to the Americans cost Mark Anscombe his job as Canada coach in August 2017, with Jones taking over. Monday's draw was held in a largely empty Palais Brongniart, with French president Emmanuel Macron, wearing a mask, delivered welcoming words while physically distanced from the draw host. World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont delivered his message remotely. "Rugby World Cup 2023 will be great for rugby, but not only for rugby. In a world of change and uncertainty accelerated by the global pandemic, it's important that major events are not just a celebration of sporting performance but a symbol of unity, diversity and change," said Beaumont. "It will be the best of rugby, and the best of France," he added. The Canadian men have made every World Cup field since the tournament debuted in 1987. But the team has only got out of the preliminary round once, in 1991 when it lost 29-13 to New Zealand in the quarterfinals. 2023 Rugby World Cup draw (with current world rankings) Group A: New Zealand (3), France (4), Italy (14), America 1, Africa 1. Group B: South Africa (1), Ireland (5), Scotland (7), Asia/Pacific 1 and Europe 2. Group C: Wales (9), Australia (6), Fiji (11), Wales (9), Europe 1, winner of the final qualification tournament. Group D: England (2), Japan (10), Argentina (8), Oceania 1, America 2. --- Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2020 Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press
Whenever a major decision has to be made in Auburn athletics, a familiar question emerges: Who will actually make it? Here's a shortlist of candidates Auburn should be considering.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Doug Marrone delivered a locker room speech like none of his others following Jacksonville’s 12th consecutive loss. The Jaguars coach stepped in front of his team and singled out one player in a dismal season that gets worse every week.Marrone gave a glowing shout out to James Robinson, who became the fourth undrafted rookie in NFL history to top 1,000 yards rushing and the fastest to accomplish the feat (13 games). Robinson reached the milestone with a 47-yard scamper early in the fourth quarter of a 31-10 home loss to Tennessee on Sunday. It came on his last carry of the day.“I’m sure some people may mock me for it, but I just thought it was the right thing to do,” Marrone said. “And I don’t think you’re ever wrong when you do the right thing.”The always-humble Robinson now has 1,035 yards on the ground, joining Indianapolis’ Dominic Rhodes (1,104 in 2001), Tampa Bay’s LeGarrette Blount (1,007 in 2010) and Denver’s Phillip Lindsay (1,037 in 2018) as undrafted rookies to reach the millennium mark.He needs 189 yards rushing in the final three games to break the franchise's rookie record (1,223) set by Fred Taylor in 1998. Not bad company for the former Illinois State standout who wasn’t among the 19 backs chosen in the 2020 NFL draft.“I don’t ever really talk about individual accomplishments after the game, but I did because we don’t really have a lot going for us except we have three more opportunities,” Marrone said. “But it’s something that could be celebrated by all of us. … Here’s a guy that represents so much of what’s good about competition, about playing, about humility, about keeping things in perspective.“He’s been a great example. Even though he’s a rookie free agent, he’s been a great example for everybody. So I said that to the team after the game and they clapped for him when there’s not a lot to clap about really.”Robinson ranks third in the NFL in rushing, trailing Tennessee’s Derrick Henry (1,532) and Minnesota’s Dalvin Cook (1,352). He's been the biggest bright spot on one of the league’s worst teams.Robinson enjoyed the moment in the spotlight, even though it really started on the sideline after his longest run of the season.“It wasn’t awkward at all,” Robinson said. “I am grateful that he did that. Before the game was even over, all the guys were coming up to me and saying congratulations.”He also welcomed being an example for current and future undrafted players.“You don’t get drafted, it sucks, but once you get on a team, it’s still kind of the same feeling other than not having your name called on TV,” Robinson said. “But, yeah, just keep going out there and grinding and wait for your opportunity.”WHAT’S WORKINGGardner Minshew looks like Jacksonville’s best option at quarterback. Minshew replaced Mike Glennon in the third quarter against Tennessee and immediately led the Jaguars to their lone touchdown of the day. He drove them into the red zone two more times against a prevent defence, but both ended with incomplete passes on fourth down.Marrone declined to select a starter after the game. But since Glennon has four turnovers and a safety in his last six quarters, no one would be surprised to see Marrone stick with Minshew at Baltimore on Sunday.WHAT NEEDS HELPJacksonville’s defence gave up more than 420 yards for the third straight week, including a season-high 249 on the ground. Henry gouged the Jags for 215 yards rushing and two touchdowns. A.J. Brown caught seven passes for 112 yards and a one-handed touchdown that set the tone early.STOCK UPPass rusher Dawuane Smoot has been the team’s most consistent defender in recent weeks. He forced a fumble against Tennessee and had a combined three sacks in the previous two games. The late-season surge could bode well for the pending free agent.STOCK DOWNJaguars receiver DJ Chark had two catches for 16 yards, his fourth consecutive game without 60 yards or a touchdown. He also was flagged for illegal formation, negating Robinson’s 18-yard TD run in the third quarter.INJUREDThe Jaguars hope to get centre Brandon Linder back after he missed his fourth game of the season and first because of an ankle injury. He also missed time with knee and back issues.KEY NUMBER69 — Number of sacks Calais Campbell (2017-19) and Yannick Ngakoue (2016-19) combined for with Jacksonville. The Ravens duo will face their former team for the first time Sunday.NEXT STEPSJacksonville can tie the franchise record for consecutive losses in Baltimore. The initial mark was set by losing the final five games in 2012 and the first eight in 2013.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLMark Long, The Associated Press
PARIS — Gerard Houllier, a Frenchman who led English club Liverpool to three titles in one season following a disappointing spell as coach of France’s national team, has died. He was 73.Liverpool and the French soccer federation announced the death Monday. French sports daily L’Equipe said Houllier, who also won the French league title with two different teams, died at home on Sunday following heart surgery in France.“He is a true Liverpool legend and he is a true coaching legend," said Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp. “He was really influential in the game. A great coach, but a human being who gave you a really warm feeling when you were around him. For all of us it is a big loss and a really sad day.”French President Emmanuel Macron also paid tribute to Houllier, along with many current and former Liverpool players.“Absolutely devastated by the news about Gerard Houllier," Jamie Carragher wrote on Twitter. “Loved that man to bits, he changed me as a person and as a player and got LFC back winning trophies. RIP Boss."Houllier had a mediocre stint as coach of France's national team in the early 1990s, his short-lived journey ending with an embarrassing failure to qualify for the 1994 World Cup.His tenure at Liverpool was far more successful, leading the Reds to the FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Cup treble in 2001. He is one of only three managers — along with Alex Ferguson and Pep Guardiola — to have won three trophies with an English club in the same season.Houllier joined Liverpool in 1998, initially as co-manager with Roy Evans before taking sole control within a few months after Evans stepped down. He rebuilt the team, bringing a more disciplined and tactically savvy approach using more foreign-based players.“Gerard Houllier was still a young man at the age of 73,” former Manchester United manager Ferguson said. “He had fantastic football knowledge which he gained during his extensive and varied career.”Arsene Wenger, another Frenchman who had a big impact on the English league when he coached Arsenal, said his former rival “brought Liverpool into the modern era."“It was he who launched Steven Gerrard, who took Carragher forward, and so many others," Wenger told L’Equipe. “He is enormously respected in Liverpool for everything he has done there."Houllier had recovered from heart surgery in 2001 after doctors operated on him for several hours to repair damage to a major artery near his heart. He stopped coaching in 2011 following a final job with Aston Villa.UEFA paid tribute to Houllier at the start of the Champions League draw on Monday.“He greatly contributed to European football,” UEFA deputy secretary general Giorgio Marchetti said. “Our thoughts are with his family and the whole of French football in these difficult times.”A former amateur player turned English teacher, Houllier started his coaching career with second-division French team Noeux-les-Mines before joining Lens. He moved to Paris Saint-Germain in 1986 and led the club to its first league title.Houllier joined the French federation in 1988 and was appointed as deputy coach of the national squad, working alongside Michel Platini. Houllier was named coach when Platini stepped down following the 1992 European Championship.As France coach, Houllier endured a huge letdown after his players were seconds away from qualifying for the 1994 World Cup in the United States only to blow their chances in a dramatic finale.France needed only a draw from its final two home qualifiers against Israel and Bulgaria to reach the World Cup. France led Israel 2-1 before conceding two goals in the last 10 minutes and losing 3-2.Hosting Bulgaria, which needed a win to qualify, France took the lead after 30 minutes but Emil Kostadinov evened the score five minutes later. Then, with only a minute left, France striker David Ginola gave the ball away and Kostadinov fired a half-volley past goalkeeper Bernard Lama.Houllier stepped down after the traumatic exit but continued to work with successor Aime Jacquet, helping France win the 1998 World Cup before joining Liverpool the same year. After six years with the Reds, Houllier returned to France in 2005 as coach of Lyon, winning two French league titles.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
The weekend held two moments for which fans had been waiting years.
A team other than the Patriots will win the AFC East for the first time since 2008.
MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes have signed star running back William Stanback to a two-year contract. Stanback returns to the Alouettes after getting cut by the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders in training camp this year. The six-foot, 233-pound Stanback was third in the CFL with 1,048 rushing yards in 2019 and led the league with an average of 6.2 yards per carry. The 26-year-old native of Hempstead, N.Y., was named a CFL all-star in 2019. The 2020 CFL season was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The league hopes to resume play in spring 2021. "We are extremely happy that William chose to return to Montreal and be a part of the nucleus of our players for the upcoming seasons," Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia said in a statement. "His return will allow us to continue offering our fans exciting and spectacular football, all while bolstering our offence with a good dose of talent and energy." The Alouettes also signed American defensive lineman Chris Favoroso to a two-year deal. ROUGHRIDERS GM, COACH GET EXTENSIONS The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed vice president of football operations/general manager Jeremy O'Day and head coach Craig Dickenson to two-year contract extensions. O'Day and Dickenson guided the Roughriders to a first-place finish in the West Division in 2019. "Jeremy has showed tremendous dedication to the Saskatchewan Roughriders and his leadership, especially through the challenges of 2020, has been outstanding," Roughriders president/CEO Craig Reynolds said in a statement. Dickenson was named CFL coach of the year last year. “In his first season as head coach, Craig did an exceptional job leading and supporting our players on and off the field and the results speak for themselves,” O'Day said. Offensive co-ordinator Jason Maas and defensive co-ordinator Jason Shivers also have signed extensions through 2022. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2020. The Canadian Press
VANCOUVER — After a brief stint with the Vancouver Whitecaps, veteran goalkeeper Evan Bush is on the move once again.The 'Caps sent the 34-year-old from Concord Township, Ohio, to the Columbus Crew in exchange for US$125,000 in general allocation money during Major League Soccer's half-day trade window on Sunday. As part of the deal, Vancouver will retain an undisclosed portion of Bush's salary. Bush was traded to the Whitecaps by the Montreal Impact at the end of September after Vancouver goalies Maxime Crepeau and Thomas Hasal suffered season-ending injuries. He posted a 4-4-0 record with his new club, including one shutout, but the 'Caps missed the playoffs for the third season in a row. Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster said in a statement that when Vancouver brought Bush in, he expressed a desire to move closer to his family at the end of the year. The move to the Crew, which won the MLS Cup on Saturday, reunites the 'keeper with coach Caleb Porter, who was his coach at the University of Akron.“Evan is a talented goalkeeper whose significant experience in MLS will be a great addition to our team," Columbus president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said in a statement. "We look forward to integrating him into the team and seeing him push our goalkeeping corps as we prepare for the 2021 season.”This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2020.The Canadian Press