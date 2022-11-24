Boucher, Koloko on Pascal Siakam trash talking P.J. Tucker

On the latest episode of "Hustle Play with Chris Boucher", Boucher and Christian Koloko discuss what's different about Pascal Siakam this season and why his trash talk with P.J. Tucker earlier this season was surprising. The full episode can be watched on our YouTube channel or listened to on the Hustle Play podcast feed.

Video Transcript

CHRISTIAN KOLOKO: Is a good one for us.

CHRIS BOUCHER: Pascal's cheering for Cameron, too?

CHRISTIAN KOLOKO: Yeah, yeah, he's definitely cheering from Cameroon.

CHRIS BOUCHER: Hmm. Mm-hmm.

- Let's talk Pascal, actually.

CHRIS BOUCHER: Mm-hmm.

- I'm glad you brought that up, Coach.

CHRIS BOUCHER: Yeah, I don't know how we didn't, man.

- Talk to me about what you've seen thus far from Pascal Siakam. That dude is, like-- he was top five in the MVP race before he went down with an injury. But you now seeing him up close and personal, what are your thoughts on the way Pascal Siakam is hooping?

CHRISTIAN KOLOKO: Man, I ain't going to lie to you, he's way better than I think he was. Like, he's way better than I think he was. Like, before I got there, like, I knew he was good, you know? So I knew he was good.

But when I got to the Raptors, and I see the way-- his work ethic, the way he works, and when we are playing, I was just like, yeah, he's good. And you can see how he's getting-- he continues to get better. That's the crazy thing, is that he continues to get better.

And you expect somebody like him, because he's already the franchise player for the Raptors, like, he's going to stop working on his game. But Pascal is there every morning, the first one there.

- Mm-hmm.

CHRISTIAN KOLOKO: When I'm walking in the gym, Pascal is already working.

CHRIS BOUCHER: Working out.

CHRISTIAN KOLOKO: Yeah, he's always working out. And he's always there, first one there, probably the last one to leave every day. He's like that every day. And just having somebody like him, who is the franchise player, and then showing the way to the people like me is just amazing, man. It's just amazing.

- Chris, tell me about Pascal. Because you have been telling us Pascal has been the man--

CHRIS BOUCHER: I've been saying it, man. Since the summer, you know, I've seen it. Like, obviously I've seen Pascal grow through the years. But there's one thing I think that I couldn't see from the championship year.

It's like he had, like, that swagger. I don't know what it was. Like, just that when he had the ball, you just felt like anything could happen, right?

So then this summer, that was back. You know, we went to Rico, and I'm like, something about Pascal, man. And then came to training camp, and he was just, like, you know, just killing.

And now, scoring-- like, obviously I've seen Pascal scoring. Every time, I was like, wow, he look amazing. But now, it was like, he's passing and playing defense. He's doing a lot of different things. So I'm like-- he's rebounding and everything.

So I was like, yeah, that's MVP Pascal. Like, he's trying to get to that point. And then I was saying that to the media. And obviously, they took it and-- before he got hurt, obviously, they saw what I was talking about. And I'm sure he's going to get back to that level. But yeah, Pascal is getting to another dimension of the greatness that he could be.

- You know what I like about Pascal this season, and just watching him? He seems happy.

CHRIS BOUCHER: Yeah.

- He looks happy.

CHRIS BOUCHER: That's the little just thing that he has. And he's going to give you that shit, too, if you talk to him, though, you know?

- Oh, he's [INAUDIBLE].

CHRISTIAN KOLOKO: Yeah, yeah.

- He's [INAUDIBLE].

CHRIS BOUCHER: I've seen Pascal-- I've seen guys talk to Pascal crazy. And he's just like-- you know, he kills you with the scoring. But this time, it's like, no, I'm him.

CHRISTIAN KOLOKO: Yeah.

CHRIS BOUCHER: Yeah, I'm him, and I'm here, you know?

CHRISTIAN KOLOKO: Yeah, he knows it's him right now. He knows. Like, he's confident. He's confident.

CHRIS BOUCHER: He'll step on your neck now and be like, I'm Captain Morgan, you feel me? Like-- like that, yeah, straight. Yeah, like, you should talk to him. Yeah, he got some smoke. I was so happy, man.

CHRISTIAN KOLOKO: That game, PJ was talking-- was talking some old shit to Pascal.

CHRIS BOUCHER: JoJo, you remember his brother understands? I was talking about it. His-- like, his brother was like, Pascal never talks. Yeah, I know he never does. But PJ got a lot of smoke out of that.

CHRISTIAN KOLOKO: Yeah. Like, Pascal--

- I don't think he was expecting it, though.

CHRISTIAN KOLOKO: Yeah.

CHRIS BOUCHER: Because he never does it. PJ been in the league so-- how many times? All the year Pascal was there, probably playing him, like, 15 times? Never heard him say anything like that. But right now, it's like, yeah, yeah, I'm here. It's gonna be a long day.

CHRISTIAN KOLOKO: He's like--

- No, give us the X-rated version. What did he say?

CHRIS BOUCHER: It's going to be a long day. I'm here.

CHRISTIAN KOLOKO: Yeah, like-- he hit, like, three 3's in a row. And every time he was hitting a 3, he was just looking at him like, yeah, I'm here right now.

CHRIS BOUCHER: In his face, clapping, going back on the [INAUDIBLE], not even know what's going on.

CHRISTIAN KOLOKO: Yeah, that was actually the first time I'd seen Pascal like that. I was just like, yeah, he's-- it's on. It's on right now. Like, yeah.

- Do you feel like your leader has to be like that?

CHRIS BOUCHER: I'm trying to think of a leader that's not.

- Curious, because I'm thinking of a guy--

CHRIS BOUCHER: I don't know. I think so.

- I remember when you guys played with a guy like Kawhi Leonard, who was like the leader, but he doesn't say anything.

CHRIS BOUCHER: He dunks on you every time, Kawhi. He makes you feel it. Like, Kawhi is going to make you feel it. He's going to shoot that same [INAUDIBLE] at the same spot that you can't stop. And then he doesn't have to say a word. It goes in.

Then after that, he dunks on you, and then finish the game. Like, you don't really need to be like that. But Pascal, since that whole time, they've been talking about how, Pascal, obviously--

- I love it.

CHRIS BOUCHER: --you know, he's Pascal Siakam. And he's going to give you 25, whatever. And now, he gives you 25 with, like, anger. Like, yeah, I'm here. And now, everybody feels it.

And then us behind it, we're like, oh, well, if Pascal does it, then maybe we should do it too, you know? And then brings the-- all energy on our team. And I think we have a different demeanor when Pascal plays. Like, the demeanor of the team is different.

CHRISTIAN KOLOKO: Yeah, that's for sure.

CHRIS BOUCHER: And I think that's a good thing to have.

Latest Stories

  • Why Kyle Lowry was a unique teammate and leader

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Miles explains what made Kyle Lowry a special teammate and leader. Watch the full episode on our YouTube channel or listen on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • Japan's Doan savors answering Germany jibes at World Cup

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Just wait, thought Ritsu Doan. Just wait. The Japan midfielder, who plays for German team Freiburg, had to grit his teeth when he heard people saying his team would be an easy opponent for Germany at the World Cup. “I listened to their talks with a fake smile on my face and in my heart,” the 24-year-old Doan said Thursday after sparking a remarkable comeback and arguably the biggest result in Japan’s World Cup history the night before. After entering in the 71st minute, Doan o

  • NBA suspends Patrick Beverley three games after pushing Deandre Ayton in the back

    Patrick Beverley was suspended due to his "history of unsportsmanlike acts."

  • O'Shea focused on exit interviews as contract with Bombers nears end

    WINNIPEG — Mike O’Shea doesn’t have a pen in hand poised to sign a new contract as head coach of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. That doesn’t mean, though, that a deal isn't around the corner. At a press conference Thursday to wrap up the team’s 2022 CFL season, O’Shea said he’s had a couple of conversations with president and chief executive officer Wade Miller. "My preliminary talk with Wade is just that. I haven’t even started working on a deal," O'Shea said. "I have a duty to these players right

  • Cristiano Ronaldo scores in fifth World Cup as Portugal see off Ghana in thriller

    Cristiano Ronaldo’s penalty broke the deadlock but Portugal also required goals from João Félix and Rafael Leão to defeat a determined Ghana 3-2

  • Portugal vs Ghana confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup fixture

    Cristiano Ronaldo, now a free agent, and Portugal begin their Qatar World Cup campaign in Group H

  • Chris Boucher with a dunk vs the Brooklyn Nets

    Chris Boucher (Toronto Raptors) with a dunk vs the Brooklyn Nets, 11/23/2022

  • Raptors' VanVleet, Barnes sidelined against Brooklyn Nets

    TORONTO — The injuries and illnesses continue to mount for the Toronto Raptors. Fred VanVleet was among players listed as out against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday with a non-COVID illness. Also out were reigning NBA rookie of the year Scottie Barnes (knee sprain), and Dalano Banton (ankle sprain). All-star forward Pascal Siakam, Precious Achiuwa, and Otto Porter Jr. are also still sidelined with injuries, leaving the Raptors with 10 players available to face Brooklyn. Chris Boucher and Gary Tr

  • EU deplores rights abuses in Qatar for World Cup

    STORY: MEPs also urged the Qatari authorities to conduct a full investigation into human rights abuses in the run-up to the competition.The resolution also deplored reports of abuses of the LGBTQ+ community in Qatar and called on the country to decriminalize same-sex relations.A number of MEPs were wearing the anti-hate 'OneLove' armbands which seven European World Cup captains backed out from wearing following FIFA pressure.Since FIFA awarded the World Cup to Qatar in 2010 the country has changed some of its labor laws and, ahead of the World Cup, organizers repeatedly said that everyone was welcome - although Human Rights Watch said LGBT people were arrested in the run-up to the World Cup.

  • Portugal World Cup 2022 squad list, fixtures and latest odds

    Portugal coach Fernando Santos hailed Cristiano Ronaldo who won a second-half penalty and converted it himself to open the scoring against Ghana in their 3-2 victory.

  • Netherlands coach Van Gaal hugs reporter at World Cup

    Netherlands coach Louis Van Gaal was taken by surprise at a World Cup news conference Thursday when a Senegalese reporter told the Dutchman he was a longtime admirer. The 71-year-old Van Gaal, sometimes viewed as a stern-faced, taciturn and obdurate figure in soccer, broke into a huge smile before responding. “I'm going to give you a big hug after this, because I like that you say this and I mean that seriously,” Van Gaal said through an interpreter.

  • Ronaldo becomes 1st male player to score at 5 World Cups

    Cristiano Ronaldo became the first male player to score at five World Cups with a goal for Portugal against Ghana on Thursday. The 37-year-old striker converted a penalty in the 65th minute to give Portugal a 1-0 lead. Ronaldo scored one goal at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, another at the 2014 tournament in Brazil, and four in Russia in 2018.

  • 'We know everything about you': Raptors to Koloko during draft combine interview

    On the latest episode of "Hustle Play with Chris Boucher", Raptors rookie Christian Koloko explains why he was so excited to be drafted by Toronto. The full episode can be watched on our YouTube channel or listened to on the Hustle Play podcast feed. Photo credit: Louis Eng

  • World Cup 2022 LIVE Brazil vs Serbia result and reaction after Richarlison wondergoal

    Latest score, goals and updates as Neymar and Brazil face Serbia in Group G at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar

  • Cristiano Ronaldo makes World Cup history as Portugal hold off Ghana in opener

    The 37-year-old forward became the first player to score in five World Cup final tournaments.

  • World Cup 2022 roundup: Richarlison's golazo highlights best of group stage opening games

    Every country has now played their first game, so it’s a perfect time to take a look at what has transpired as the second round of group stage matches get set to kick off Friday.

  • 'Oopsie': Nick Nurse on final play vs. Hawks

    Head coach Nick Nurse discusses his son forgetting about the Raptors' 2019 parade, what happened on the final play in the overtime loss to the Hawks and the team's 3-point shooting.

  • Mahomes, Kelce connect for 3 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • Bucks pull away in second half to beat Trail Blazers

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 37 points and the Milwaukee Bucks pulled away in the second half to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 119-111 on Monday night. Antetokounmpo made 16 of his 24 field goal attempts to go along with seven rebounds and six assists in 35 minutes. Milwaukee improved to 12-4 and 9-1 at home. Bucks guard Jrue Holiday scored 13 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter, and Grayson Allen added 17 points and eight rebounds. Holiday opened the quarter with a 3-point

  • No, the NHL is not rigged in favour of the Leafs

    Buffalo Sabres fans were angered by the call that allowed Mark Giordano's goal to stand even though Alex Tuch had knocked off the net but is there any evidence that officials' decisions across the league favour the Maple Leafs?