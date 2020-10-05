Boston Terrier Is Very Fussy About Who He Locks Lips With

While lounging in his home in Elgin, Illinois, this Boston terrier is very choosy about which family member is allowed to express their love for him.

Bane can be seen pushing nine-year-old Liam away when he attempted to kiss him, but it was a different story when eight-year-old Chloe leaned in for a smooch.

Their mom Roseanne Quimby told Storyful that Bane only accepts kisses from Chloe. When Liam attempts, he “always pushes him away,” she said.

But being Bane’s favorite means the dog has taken over Chloe’s bed, and, according to Quimby, he “pushes her [Chloe] to the floor many nights, snores like a freight train, and his flatulence would be kindly described as smelling like rotted chicken nuggets.” Credit: Roseanne Quimby via Storyful