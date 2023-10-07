Boston Police Department expands 'Faith & Blue' events

Reuters

New York Mayor Eric Adams this weekend visits the Darien Gap, a treacherous rainforest traversed by thousands of mostly South American migrants a month, to try to dissuade them from coming as U.S. cities like his own struggle to accommodate them. His unusual trip to Mexico, Ecuador and Colombia underscores the criticism that he and other Democratic city and state leaders have voiced for the immigration policies of their fellow Democrat, President Joe Biden. "Our hearts are endless, but our resources are not," Adams said at a press conference during a stop in Puebla in central Mexico.