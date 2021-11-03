Boston Elects First Asian American, Female Mayor

Boston voters elected Democrat Michelle Wu as the city’s first female and Asian American mayor on November 2, the Associated Press reported.

In her victory speech, shared on Facebook, Wu thanked voters and said: “We are ready to become a Boston for everyone.”

Wu had campaigned on climate change issues and released a city-level Green New Deal. In her speech, Wu said: “Boston is ready to become a Green New Deal city.”

Her opponent, city councilor Annissa Essaibi George, conceded on Tuesday night, according to the Boston Globe. Credit: Michelle Wu via Storyful