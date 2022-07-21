Boston Commuter Train Catches Fire, Prompts Passengers to Evacuate in Somerville

A Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) commuter train caught fire in Somerville, Massachusetts, on Thursday morning, July 21, prompting passengers to evacuate the carriages.

Video filmed by John Gosselin shows flames and smoke billowing from the halted Orange Line train on a bridge over the Mystic River in Somerville, near Boston.

The MBTA said the train was approaching Assembly Station when it caught fire around 6:45 am, local media reported. The MBTA said 200 people evacuated the train.

Footage circulated on social media showing passengers jumping out of train car windows, while local media reported one woman jumped into the river below.

The MBTA said on Twitter that shuttle buses were replacing service between Oak Grove and Community College.

The authority said via local media that the woman who jumped swam to shore and declined medical attention; no injuries were reported, they said. Credit: John Gosselin via Storyful