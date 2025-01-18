Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic, 01/17/2025
Watch the Game Highlights from Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic, 01/17/2025
Should Boston be worried or is this just a blip on the radar?
NBA teams leading by 22 going into the fourth quarter were 796–0 during the past five years.
Despite being decades removed from their last Super Bowl victory, the Dallas Cowboys remain the top dog when it comes to value, ratings and branding.
The Buckeyes are 8.5-point favorites over the Fighting Irish.
After numerous cancer battles, Vitale announced earlier this month his vocal cords are cancer-free.
Marshall backed out of the game because so many players entered the transfer portal after coach Charles Huff's departure.
What you need to know and where to tune in for a packed three-day weekend of sports.
Three teams are at least six-point underdogs this weekend, which is uncommon for the divisional round. But there's a path to victory for each — as well as the Bills, in Sunday's headliner against the Ravens.
There are several big factors for Jones in this coaching search — one of which is not letting a coach destined for success get away from him again.
The Truck Series team will be making its first Cup Series race attempt.
The 100th anniversary celebration of Fordham's Rose Hill Gym saw an exciting triple-overtime finish during a record-breaking night.
Karl-Anthony Towns smacked his hand on the backboard on Monday night and injured his right thumb.
The top American players just keep on winning.
The Irish could've been done after their loss to Northern Illinois. Instead, they're in the national championship game due to the will of Marcus Freeman and free-wheeling play of Riley Leonard.
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman break down the College Football Playoff National Championship game between Ohio State vs. Notre Dame from every angle and share the keys to victory for each team.
Montgomery was feared to have sustained a season-ending knee injury just four weeks ago.
In this episode of Football 301, hosts Nate Tice and Matt Harmon dive into the aftermath of Wild Card Weekend, offering every team that took an L in the Wild Card round both a full postmortem and a potential offseason plan.
These five players all had impressive individual fantasy football performances to close out 2024. Andy Behrens examines those breakouts with an eye toward 2025.
Butler's seven-game suspension ends on Thursday, one day before they are scheduled to play the Nuggets.
Matthew Sluka's UNLV career didn't work out, to say the least.