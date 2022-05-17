Boston Celtics Fan Waves and Shouts 'Goodbye' at Milwaukee Bucks Player During NBA Playoffs

An impassioned Boston Celtics fan waved and shouted goodbye at a Milwaukee Bucks player during a rotation at the decisive game seven between the teams on May 15.

The Boston Celtics enjoyed a 109-81 victory over defending champions Milwaukee Bucks in the semi-final decider at home in Boston.

Celtics fan Stephan Myers who recorded the footage was delighted to yell, “goodbye” to the Bucks. Credit: Stephan Myers via Storyful