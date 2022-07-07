Boss praises employee's cool-headed response to armed robbery

The Canadian Press

Canada Soccer says it has made a new compensation offer to its men's and women's national teams. "While we will continue to negotiate confidentially with our men's national team — as a willing and respectful partner — we are happy to inform the public that a revised proposal was sent on 23 June 2022," Canada Soccer said in a statement Monday. "We remain confident that an agreement will be made in due course." The governing body also said an offer was made the same day to the women's team, saying