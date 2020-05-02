Boris Johnson's son named after doctors who 'saved' PM's life

Boris Johnson and his fiancee, Carrie Symonds, have named their son - in part - after the doctors who saved his life: Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas.

Wilfred comes from Johnson's grandfather and Lawrie from her grandfather.

But Nicholas is a nod to Nick Price and Nick Hart -- two intensive care doctors at London's St Thomas' Hospital who the couple praised for saving him from his coronavirus infection.

Symonds announced the name on her personal Instagram account on Saturday (May 2).

55-year-old Johnson returned to work on Monday (April 27) after recuperating from COVID-19, which left him gravely ill in intensive care at the peak of the outbreak.