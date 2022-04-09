Boris Johnson Meets President Zelensky in Kyiv

Prime Minister Boris Johnson held talks in Kyiv with Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky on April 9, in a show of solidarity with Ukraine, the UK government said said.

Downing Street said the UK would send “120 armoured vehicles and new anti-ship missile systems, to support Ukraine.”

on Friday, Johnson said the UK would send £100 million worth of “high-grade military equipment announced including more Starstreak anti-aircraft missiles, another 800 anti-tank missiles, and high-tech loitering munitions for precision strikes.”

In a press conference, President Zelensky said he was very grateful for sanctions imposed by the UK as well as weapons being supplied to Ukraine. Credit: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine via Storyful