Boricuas de Corazon, Inc works to ship container of supplies to Arecibo
Days after Hurricane Fiona left destruction on the island of Puerto Rico, local organizations in the bay area continue their efforts to help. Boricuas de Corazon, Inc is a non-profit created by Linda Perez Luna in 2018. Its headquarters are based out of Brandon and since its inception, the organization has helped bring aid to multiple countries and territories. Luna is no stranger to the destruction a hurricane can bring to her home of Puerto Rico. Her mother remains on the island, and five years after Hurricane Maria, the memories remain fresh. https://wfts.tv/3BvsDNu