Bordeaux town hall set on fire amid pension reform protests

STORY: Eye-witness footage showed flames ravaging the main door of the building at around 8 p.m. local time (1900GMT) as people looked on.

Firefighters were able to rapidly extinguish the blaze, for which police authorities said they have yet to determine the origin. The door suffered minimal damage.

On the ninth day of nationwide protests, train and air travel were disrupted while teachers were among many professions to walk off the job, just days after the government pushed through legislation to raise the retirement age by two years to 64.

The latest wave of protests represents the most serious challenge to Macron's authority since the "Yellow Vest" revolt of disgruntled lower-income people four years ago.