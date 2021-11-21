Booster shot approval brings lines back to clinics
Booster shot approval brings lines back to clinics
Booster shot approval brings lines back to clinics
The Montreal Canadiens exploded for four goals in the second period and held on to win 6-3 over the Nashville Predators Saturday to snap their four-game losing skid.
Andrew Mangiapane scored two power-play goals to help the Calgary Flames spoil the Islanders' debut of their new home arena next to Belmont Park, beating New York 5-2 on Saturday night.
Jones hasn't fought since Feb. 2020.
DK Metcalf was also fined for getting into it with some Packers.
Tristan Jarry made 26 saves for his second straight shutout as the Penguins beat Toronto 2-0 on Saturday to snap the Leafs' five-game winning streak.
The move comes after Manchester United fell to Watford 4-1 on Saturday, their fifth loss in seven Premier League matches.
Cody Durden picked a bizarre way to celebrate his first UFC win.
“You couldn’t have combined our other three guys and eaten what he did in two minutes."
Enes Kanter passed Lakers superstar LeBron James without exchanging a word during pregame warmups on Friday night, but the Celtics center's sneakers said more than enough.
Steve Smith was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig's disease nearly two decades ago.
Hours after a jury acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse, VanVleet opened up about the feelings that came with the news and what it represents.
Djokovic has so far declined to say whether or not he's vaccinated.
Bubba Wallace, Ja Morant, Robert Griffin III and Elizabeth Williams were among the first to speak out about the verdict.
Fred VanVleet has played with a control on offence that has made him the steadiest member on the Raptors so far. Pascal Siakam, who is still in the midst of finding his game, could benefit from observing parts of VanVleet's game.
The Blue Jays have three key areas to address if they want to make it back into the postseason. Here are some free-agent names that can help them get there.
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Alex Ovechkin and Conor Sheary each scored two goals to lead the Washington Capitals over the San Jose Sharks 4-0 on Saturday night. Ilya Samsonov turned back 22 shots for his second straight shutout as the Capitals won for the sixth time in a seven-game point streak. Samsonov was playing in consecutive games for the first time this season. San Jose forward Noah Gregor, called up from the team’s nearby AHL affiliate earlier in the day, led the Sharks with five shots on go
EDMONTON — It was the first time in eight games that the Edmonton Oilers scored the first goal and it led to a super-charged first period. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl each had a goal and an assist as the Oilers won their second in a row, getting past the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Saturday. Tyson Barrie, Kailer Yamamoto and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers (13-4-0), which tallied four first-period goals to improve to 8-1-0 at home. “I liked the win. I thought we were a little loose, e
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard scored a season-high 39 points to help the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Philadelphia 76ers 118-111 on Saturday night. CJ McCollum added 18 points, Norman Powell had 17, and Jusuf Nurkic finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Portland improved to 8-1 at home and, at 9-8, is above .500 for the first time since Oct. 31. Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey each scored 28 points for Philadelphia. Joel Embiid missed his seventh straight game after entering the NBA’
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mattias Janmark broke a 2-2 tie in the third period and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Saturday night. Vegas erased an early two-goal deficit with three unanswered goals, and have won 10 of their last 13 since opening the season 1-4-0. Keegan Kolesar and Reilly Smith also scored for the Golden Knights, while Laurent Brossoit made 27 saves. Gustav Nyquist and Alexandre Texier scored for the Blue Jackets, and Elvis Merzlikins stopped 32 shots. C
Georgia is still the college football title favorite, but a fascinating foil has emerged.