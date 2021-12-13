Boosted Londoners not worried by Omicron

Stricter restrictions on working from home also came into force. Reactions in London to the new measures and the latest variant of concern have been mixed:

61 year-old Shirley Sinclair said, "Certainly for people like me, for my generation we’ve had our three jabs so if we go back into lockdown what was the point?"

One commuter named Sue, however, argued: "I think you’d be silly not to be worried by it."

In order to hit the accelerated rollout target, military planning teams will be brought in and new vaccine sites opened. Everyone eligible aged 18 and over in England will have the chance to get their booster before the New Year