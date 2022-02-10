'Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Way' signs could be coming to Cleveland once council considers fans' petition
Fans hope to bring 'Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Way' to Cleveland
Fans hope to bring 'Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Way' to Cleveland
BEIJING — Canadian Steven Dubois won a silver medal in the men's 1,500-metre short-track speedskating event at the Beijing Olympics on Wednesday. The 24-year-old Dubois from Terrebonne, Que. claimed second place in a photo-finish over bronze medallist Semion Elistratov of Russia. Hwang Daeheon of South Korea won the gold medal. Hwang is the world record holder in the 1,000 and won silver in the 500 at the 2018 Games in PyeongChang. Dubois was the lone Canadian in the 1,500 final after five-time
BEIJING — Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell has pulled out of Monday's big air competition after suffering an injury in training. Gaskell, a medal hopeful in the event, made the announcement Sunday in an Instagram post. "Was supposed to compete in my first Olympic event tomorrow but unfortunately (I) am going to have to pull out," she wrote. "I'm absolutely heartbroken … need some time to process." The Canadian Olympic Committee said Gaskell suffered an unspecified "lower body" injury durin
Al Michaels finally gets to call a Super Bowl in Los Angeles and will tie the late Pat Summerall for the most by a lead announcer on television. The question everyone wants answered, though: Will this be Michaels' final assignment for NBC? Michaels has been the lead announcer on “Sunday Night Football” since its start in 2006, but his contract expires after next Sunday’s matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. The 77-year old hasn’t indicated his future plans, but said he do
BEIJING — The students schooled the teacher on Sunday in mixed doubles curling at the Beijing Games. It could prove to be a costly lesson for Canada's John Morris and Rachel Homan, who now must beat undefeated Italy in their round-robin finale just to make the playoffs. A semifinal appearance seemed like a good bet for Canada after a thrilling 7-5 win over the Czech Republic in the afternoon. But dropping a 10-8 decision to Australia — a team that Morris coached this season — left Canada on the
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 33 points in three quarters and the Memphis Grizzlies led by as many as 31 points in a 135-115 win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Morant scored 22 points in the first half as Memphis won its second straight and for the fifth time in six games. The Grizzlies went on a 14-0 run in the first quarter and led 76-56 at the half. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 21 points for Memphis and Steve Adams added 12 points and 11 rebounds. The Grizzlies shot 50.5% (53 for 105
Are you a fan of Arsenal F.C.? Here are some interesting facts about the club.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arrested on a battery charge Sunday in Las Vegas after being accused of injuring someone at a nightclub on the eve of the Pro Bowl. After playing and making four catches for 23 yards for the NFC in the Pro Bowl, Kamara was taken into custody and booked at the Clark County Detention Center on charges of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. Las Vegas police say they were dispatched to a hospital Saturday where a person had
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Doug Pederson won’t have the power Urban Meyer had with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team and its fans can only hope that's a good thing. Owner Shad Khan introduced Pederson as the Jaguars' coach on Saturday and said the team has applied to the NFL to hire an executive vice president, a person who would report directly to Khan and oversee Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke. It’s a much different structure from what the Jaguars employed the last two years. Khan’s
BEIJING (AP) — The ever-present slogan that governs these Winter Olympics is meant to evoke the ideal of one world. In reality, it's two. Bus shelters, buildings and the walls that form the membrane of the Olympic bubble all exhort: “Together for a shared future." But the Chinese residents waiting in front of these hoardings, bundled up against the frigid temperatures, are solidly out of the loop. At the opening ceremony, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach declared that the mi
BEIJING (AP) — Finland's players wore masks in their women's hockey game Tuesday night, becoming the second consecutive team to do so while facing the Russians. The game Monday between the Russians and Canadians was delayed because of virus concerns. The Russian COVID-19 testing results from earlier in the day were not yet available by game time, and Russian players were testing positive before and after the team’s loss to the United States on Saturday. The Canadians and Russians agreed to start
BEIJING — Canada made its mark on the medal table early at the Beijing Olympics, as speedskater Isabelle Weidemann raced to bronze in the women's 3,000 metres on Saturday. The 26-year-old from Ottawa finished with a time of three minutes 58.64 seconds at the Ice Ribbon oval. The women's 3,000 was the second event at the Games to award medals. Weidemann received her hardware shortly after Norway's Therese Johaug became Beijing's first gold medallist in the women’s 15-kilometre cross-country skiat
BEIJING (AP) — The land of the long white cloud has its first gold medal in Winter Olympics history. Zoi Sadowski Synnott of New Zealand threw down a thrilling run on her last trip down the Secret Garden Olympic Slopestyle course on Sunday to claim the gold medal for her island nation. “Greatest run of my life,” said the 20-year-old Sadowski Synnot, an Australian-born shredder with an American mother and a Kiwi father. They moved to Wanaka, on New Zealand’s South Island, when she was 6. New Zeal
BEIJING — Friday at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing will see Canada’s women’s hockey team begin the knockout round of its tournament, Canadian speedskaters threatening the podium on both the short and long track and a previously unknown Olympic hero back in action. Here are five things to watch at the Beijing Olympics on Friday, Feb. 11. Canadian women’s hockey team competing in the quarterfinals Fresh off their thrilling 4-2 victory over the United States that saw them finish atop Group A w
The waiting was the worst for Team Canada. For several agonizing minutes Kerri Einarson and her two-time defending champions had to wait and watch while Krista McCarville’s Northern Ontario rink decided on their final shot attempt. “We were just running through what she might have,” said third Val Sweeting. “We were just hoping we did the right things. It worked out.” Einarson’s rink held off a late rally by McCarville for a 9-6 victory to win their third consecutive Scotties Tournament of Heart
BEIJING — Eric Staal didn't march in the opening ceremony of the Vancouver Olympics. Canada's star-studded team of NHLers skipped the pomp and circumstance 12 years ago, preferring to focus on final preparations ahead of that pressure-packed tournament on home soil. Staal probably thought the chance to partake in a procession of red-clad, selfie-taking athletes trailing the fluttering Maple Leaf had long passed him by. When the NHL backed out of the Beijing Games, however, the door once again sw
BEIJING (AP) — The last thing Cammi Granato and her U.S. women’s hockey teammates needed to see after a 10-hour bus ride through the Maritimes was arriving at their hotel and finding the Canadians staying at the same place. It was bad enough the two heated rivals had to confront each other on ice. In those early days — the late 1990s and 2000s — of what’s developed into one of the world’s fiercest rivalries, the two sides were ready to drop their gloves when and where ever. “We’d have like a fou
ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — This really is it for Shaun White. The three-time gold medalist made it clear that not only will the Beijing Games be his last Olympics, they'll mark his final contest, too. During a reflective, sometimes emotional news conference Saturday, not far from the halfpipe where he'll take his last competitive ride, the 35-year-old said that, yes, he'll be hanging 'em up for good after the medal round next week. “In my mind, I've decided this will be my last competition,” he s
WASHINGTON (AP) — Deandre Ayton had 20 points and 16 rebounds in an efficient 24 minutes and the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rebounded from a streak-ending loss to beat the short-handed Washington Wizards 95-80 on Saturday night. Ayton, playing his third game since returning from a sprained right ankle, and the Suns bounced back from a loss Thursday night at Atlanta that ended their 11-game winning streak. Phoenix led by 25 before the midpoint of the second quarter, 27 at half and 36 in the third q
ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — When he was a kid, Su Yiming was an aspiring actor who landed a part in an action film: “The Taking of Tiger Mountain.” On Monday, Su found an even better role: A snowboarder who wins a surprise Olympic silver medal in his home country. The 17-year-old actor-turned-professional snowboarder could hardly mask his emotion over his biggest moment on snow, or screen. “This means a lot to me,” Su said after his second-place finish in slopestyle. “One of the special things in
BEIJING — Ann-Renée Desbiens was of two minds about her workload in Canada's 4-2 win over the United States in Olympic women's hockey Tuesday. The Canadian goalie's 51 saves were more than the combined shots she faced in her first two starts in Beijing. "I love it, but not really," said the 27-year-old from La Malbaie, Que. "I enjoy it personally, but from a team perspective, that's not the kind of game you want to have too often. "It just showed that we can improve on things, get better during